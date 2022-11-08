The Federal National Council will resume its convening activity with an opening session for the fourth and final ordinary session of the Council’s 17th legislative term, next Tuesday, headed by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, after a parliamentary leave of 137 days during which the members’ work was limited to the activity of parliamentary committees and diplomacy, while the Council’s committees intensified. Its activity is to complete the discussion of a number of draft laws and general topics in preparation for their approval and submission to the Council.

In detail, parliamentary sources told “Emirates Today” that the procedural session will begin with the election of observers for the council, according to the text of the constitution that the council will have an office body consisting of a president, first and second deputies, and two observers to be chosen at the beginning of each session.

The sources indicated that the session will witness the re-formation of the permanent or general committees of the Council, and opening the door for candidacy to members for membership of nine committees, “constitutional and legislative affairs and appeals, defense, interior and foreign affairs, financial, economic and industrial affairs, technical affairs, energy and mineral wealth, education, culture, youth and sports affairs. And media, health and environmental affairs, social affairs, labor, population, human resources, Islamic affairs, endowments and public utilities, and complaints.”

In addition, the committees are intensifying their activities to discuss and complete a number of draft laws and general issues, in preparation for their approval and submission to the presidency of the Council. General Sports Authority.

The draft sports law aims to develop the work systems of sports entities, improve their performance towards excellence, unify and integrate the goals set for the development of the sports sector at the federal and local levels, build a distinguished sports community in partnership between the public and private sectors, enhance sports affairs, and govern sports sector governance, and support sports authorities in Achieving its goals in community and competitive sports and sports excellence locally and globally.

The draft law regulating the General Sports Authority aims to update the current law of the General Sports Authority, in line with the new draft sports law.

In turn, the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee, headed by the Second Vice-President of the Council, Naama Abdullah Al-Sharhan, continues to work on preparing two federal bills, the first regarding amending some provisions of the Federal Law regarding practicing the profession of veterinary medicine, and the second regarding amending some provisions of the Federal Law regarding Private health facilities.