Mariano Fuentes wanted to be known as an enthusiastic promoter of public-private collaboration. The facts suggest that he too many times crossed the red line of the general interest against the individual. The last one has set off all the alarms. The former councilor for Citizens in the Madrid City Council, Urban Planning delegate and strong man of Begoña Villacís, has joined the real estate developer Vía Ágora as soon as he left office —after the electoral collapse of his party— and just a few days after giving it up five plots for 45 years. A movement towards the private sector that Más Madrid considers typical of revolving doors. And he announces that he will take the exedil before the Prosecutor’s Office. The operation comprises more than 8,600 square meters destined to build 2,000 rental homes advertised as affordable, although it will not be so.

The maneuver also illustrates Fuentes’ fondness for business interests. The price established for the flats will be a maximum of three quarters of that set by the market. A only relative discount, since rents have risen over the last seven years in the capital by more than that 25%, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE). Any applicant for whom this supposed social income represents more than a quarter of their net income will be rejected. The conditions seem even more demanding than those of any bank. The mortgage effort rate set by most entities is around 35%. Vía Ágora has paid the City Council just over nine million euros for the transfer of land where it will build and make extremely small apartments profitable. A very attractive business, but perhaps not as advantageous as one would have expected from the affordable term.

This technical engineer and surveyor has left his mark on the urban regulations, already approved without him during an extraordinary commission this Wednesday in which the popular ones released their absolute majority. Vox wanted to delete any reference to the UN 2030 Agenda from this regulation and had blocked its processing since December. Concerns on the left are that the voted text does not even mention the proliferation of bookmakers. And that allows ghost kitchens of up to 350 square meters in residential areas. They also demand more restrictions on tourist apartments, which in the letter are subject to the special plan of Manuela Carmena by imperative of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid. Said text establishes quotas in the granting of licenses for vacation rentals that have not been reviewed in four years, despite the growing saturation of neighborhoods such as Lavapiés, of which the Ombudsman has warned.

The former deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, on February 17 with Mariano Fuentes at the Palacio de Cibeles. Carlos Lujan (Europa Press)

The purpose of Fuentes with this reform was to include non-existent phenomena in 1997, when the General Urban Planning Plan (PGOU) of the city was drafted. And incidentally, reduce procedures for companies in the sector, such as special environmental control plans (PECUAU), which will disappear from the order. The final approval, which will take place in plenary session on Monday, represents a delayed victory for the former Ciudadanos councilor, whose fight with Javier Ortega Smith placed the mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, in a six-month bind. The new mandate threatens to make the rate table. And the urban regulations will hang from the medal table of Borja Carabante, Fuentes’ replacement, who will also have to face criticism from an opposition that on Wednesday voted en bloc against the reform. “Don’t end up like your predecessor, prioritize the general interest,” Pedro Barrero, socialist spokesman for the Urban Planning commission, snapped at him on Wednesday.

Former delegate Fuentes was a firm defender of his projects, even the most bizarre, among others, the transfer of 7,000 square meters for four years to the singer Nacho Cano to build a theater in the shape of an Aztec pyramid. The residents of Hortaleza, who for years had been demanding a public endowment on that site, rose up on the warpath until the artist resigned. Giving a second life to the old Clesa dairy plant, built by Alejandro de la Sota in 1960, was another of his crusades in favor of capital. Metrovacesa had ceded this rationalist-style complex to the Manuela Carmena City Council in exchange for modifying the industrial use of the rest of the plot and increasing its buildability, a necessary condition for projecting skyscrapers. After the elections, Fuentes entered the building in the international Reinventing Cities competition.

Borja Carabante, in the center, visited the municipal cleaning services in one of his first acts as Urban Planning delegate. EFE

The winning team included Metrovacesa, once again linked to the factory in a paradoxical variant of the circular economy. Kadans Science will finance a rehabilitation with 34 million euros that aroused criticism from experts in modern architecture such as the British historian William Curtis, who considered it a “destruction of the original”. The Dutch firm will install a biomedical innovation center for 75 years where laboratories and conference rooms will be rented to third parties. Only 12% of the surface will have cultural use, despite the fact that the operation was sold as the “slaughterhouse of the north”. Alberto Tellería, member of the Madrid, Citizenship and Heritage association, declares: “This is perhaps one of Fuentes’ most brazen movements, always hand in hand with companies. The maximum exploitation of real estate values ​​is the only planning point of view of it. It doesn’t matter if it harms the citizens”.

The plenary session of Cibeles approved in March with the vote against the PP and Ciudadanos a non-legal proposal that urged the General Directorate of Heritage of the regional Government to declare Clesa as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC). A report had denied this possibility in January, but the association Liebre por Gato, which brings together architects and neighborhood associations, then filed an appeal pending resolution. The initiation of the BIC file would bring the project resulting from Reinventing Cities to a standstill, which Fuentes presented as an example of public-private collaboration. Someone who had the confidence of the former councilor in the first months of his term comments: “The most important thing for him is that the machinery works. Delivering licenses, for firms to invest, minimizing public spending, the rest is secondary. That’s why the contest seemed like a great idea to him.”

Fuentes perfectly embodied the figure of the politician that the Anglo-Saxons call business oriented. The Association of Real Estate Developers of Madrid (Asprima) awarded him in May, during the electoral campaign, for the unblocking of the southeastern developments and the construction of the Metropolitan Forest. He rubbed shoulders with executives such as Juan Antonio Gómez Pintado, director of Vía Ágora, whom he accompanied on those same dates to a meeting with agents of the sector broadcast on the Internet, although the video has disappeared from search engines after accusations of revolving doors. “They considered him one of their own,” says a municipal official who dispatched with him. Vicente Pérez, sociologist and head of urban planning at the Madrid Regional Federation of Neighborhood Associations (FRAVM), criticizes: “His time at the City Council has consisted of facilitating the company’s work.”

The Clesa building, in the Fuencarral neighborhood of Madrid. INMA FLOWERS

The defendant defends himself. Fuentes assures this newspaper that there is no incompatibility or conflict of interest with Vía Ágora, since he never signed the contract. That March 15, he was traveling outside of Spain “and the process could not be stopped,” according to what he declared. His colleague from Ciudadanos Pepe Aniorte, current manager of the City Council Employment Agency and then delegate for Families, signed the contract that day for more than nine million euros. Thus, they drew up an administrative firewall to circumvent the regulations against revolving doors. Sigfrido Herráez, PP Housing councilor for 14 years and current dean of Madrid architects, recognizes certain qualities in Fuentes: “He had ideas and solutions, something that does not always happen in public life.” And he adds: “This ending is a shame. He should have gone to a company with which he had no dealings. There are many in Spain”.

In three different laws it is stated that at least two years must elapse from the time a high-ranking official leaves his post until he can sign for private companies in areas that were under his jurisdiction. This minimum term, also contemplated in the new draft law against lobbies approved by the Council of Ministers, was reduced to 20 days in the case of Fuentes, who appears in all the press releases published by the City Council as the promoter and person responsible for the transfer to Vía Ágora. Although he was not part of the public tender court. The contract was signed on March 15, although it was not formalized until June 9, when Fuentes had already left political life after the electoral disaster of his formation, another detail not to be left in evidence. That adjudication was the last service of the real estate councilor.

