The last sentence It is one of those books that are difficult to fit into a single genre, bless them! In it, Camila Cañeque (Barcelona 1984-2024) compiles 452 endings of as many other books, almost all of them novels, and intersperses them in her own discourse, distinguishing them in italics and revealing their origin in the numbered endnotes. The easiest, and probably the most correctwould be to consider it an essay on fiction, but the author herself refers to her work as a “story,” a statement that makes sense since there is something of a journey in these pages. Likewise, the result is permeated with a certain poetic quality, partly due to the rhythm and partly due to the imagery.

So, taking it a step further, I am tempted to present it to the reader as a literary installation, very much in tune with the artistic facet of Cañeque, who proposed more than one throughout his career: you know, a space (it doesn’t matter if it is textual) through which to advance among objects that take on new nuances when connected under a single gaze that has reorganized them. Although perhaps it would be enough to say that we are dealing with a very serious game, whose playful character is perceived in details as amusingly obsessive as calculating the length of The last sentence to match the one featuring the most grueling final line in history: Molly Bloom’s monologue in Ulises.

In any case, it is a brief, refined and concentrated volume, which accumulates meanings and hypotheses about an impossible idea: the end. And I say “impossible” because endings, as Cañeque knows and as we do, do not exist. We desire them, imagine them, need them, relate them or prophesize them, but out there, where neither words nor our imagination reach, the world is indifferent to the cuts with which we dream of organizing time and experience. So, the author launches into speculation about the role that endings play in literature, in the intimate life of an individual and, finally, in shared culture, leading us by the hand of the fear of death (or the incomprehension of it) to the tangled but undoubted collective fascination that we feel in the face of the threat/promise of the end of time and the extinction of everything.

Cañeque’s writing moves from one dimension to another, establishing an impeccable continuity between them, with a style of cold intelligence that, however, manages to transmit a beautiful and almost confessional fatalism (but no!). When you close the book, you feel that you have read a proposal that appears very modern but hides, deep down, a profound classicism: here is a song to the tragedy of the disagreement between infinite time and our finite condition, with literature as a mediator destined to a failure as predictable as it is fascinating.

Camila Cañeque died shortly before the publication of The last sentenceThe death of a person is just that, a death, not an excuse to use metaphors. These are already contained in your fantastic book.

The last sentence Camila Cañeque

The Broken Nail, 2024

136 pages, 15 euros

