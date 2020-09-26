The last seconds of the flight of the An-26 military transport aircraft, which crashed near Kharkov, got on the video surveillance cameras. Frames published on his page in Facebook Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko.

“This video should help investigators and experts establish what happened after the ship’s commander reported a port engine failure and prepared to land on the starboard one. Eternal memory to the tragically perished defenders of Ukraine! ” – wrote Gerashchenko.

Earlier on September 26, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran said that the aircraft could catch the ground with its wing during a forced landing.

An-26 plane crashed in the Kharkov region on September 25. The crash occurred during a training flight at a distance of two kilometers from the military airport, after which the board caught fire. A possible cause of the disaster is called engine failure. Law enforcement officers are checking three more versions of the reasons for the aircraft crash. These include inappropriate performance of duties by the crew or those responsible for flight control, as well as inappropriate maintenance.

The plane was carrying military pilots and cadets of the Kharkiv National University of the Air Force named after Ivan Kozhedub. In total, there were 27 people on board, the death of 26 passengers was confirmed.