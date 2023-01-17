Today the fans of Attack on Titan they are celebrating, because the end of the franchise promises to be one of the most ambitious, and that is reflected from the manga pages themselves. However, everyone wanted to see the animated version of that outcome, and fortunately the release date is closer than many expected.

Through the official account of the anime, it has been shared that the 3rd and final season will have its premiere next March 4, 2023, but there is a detail with this. And it is that they will not be the last chapters of the franchise. It’s because they decided to split the wave in two, so we’ll see the final ending later on, and it won’t be in 2024but at some point in the 2023.

TV Anime “Attack on Titan” The Final Season Final Edition (Part 1) March 3 (Friday) on NHK General Special broadcast starting at 24:25! The first PV has been released!

The first half of the season will air on NHK on March 4 at 12:25 amtime of Japan. Attack on Titan Final season 3 will be directed by Yuichiro Hayashi, who previously directed the other waves of chapters. It will likely be released to services like crunchyrollalthough there has also been talk of Netflixsince many episodes are hosted there.

Via: Polygon

Editor’s note: Splitting the season into two parts has been a bit of a troll, but at least it’s going to end this year. Also, it shouldn’t be surprising that this happens, since projects like Spy X Family have done exactly the same thing.