The UANL Tigers want to continue to arm themselves for the Apertura 2021 tournament, for now, the squad has only had the official movements of the French Florian Thauvin as high and Julian Quinones as high, in addition, of the change in the bench when replacing Ricardo Ferretti for Miguel Herrera.
According to various media in Mexico such as the Pello maldonado who closely follows the daily events of the San Nicolás de los Garza team, has confirmed the interest of the club in the Mexican midfielder of the Pumas de la UNAM, Juan Pablo Vigón,
The 29-year-old player would have been expressly requested by Miguel Herrera and the Nuevo León board would have advanced negotiations to get his incorporation, according to sources close to the club, it would only be necessary to define whether it will be a purchase or loan for one year, the latter option being the most viable, since his link with the Pedregal team is until June 2022.
According to the portal Transfermarkt, the athletic youth squad has a market value of 2.5 million eurosTherefore, while the matter is defined, the regios remain in their preseason with preparation games to be played in the United States.
Remember that upon arrival at the team, Miguel Herrera devised the power to shore up the team with some more reinforcements, especially in defense and midfield with Mexican elements, because the places of foreigners are occupied, so Vigon it would be a very interesting variant for him.
In case of closing the deal, the midfielder would wear his fourth shirt in the First Division after passing through Atlas, Chiapas and Pumas.
