During his last months of life, Omar alvarez (Sao Paulo, 1987 – Madrid, 2021) experienced what is fame on a small scale. It was not because of his work as co-founder of the disgusting video game page ‘Gamerah’, nor because of his fashion, music and trends texts for magazines such as ‘FHM’, not even because of his work for seven years as public relations for Nintendo Ibérica, for help set up the record label Menta Records or for his performance as creative director at Vizz, the largest agency of talents and influencers in Spain. This Asturian began to be recognized on the street precisely because of what was taking his life, colon cancer which he surpassed in 2017, from which he relapsed in 2020 and which would finally steal his life on March 27.

And it is that among the projects to which this adoption from Madrid dedicated his last year of life was a podcast entitled ‘Omar is dying’, in which he brought listeners closer to his experience with illness and death through humor, love, pain and life, hand in hand with his friend Antonio Castelo. In the seven episodes -the eighth is the farewell in which he could no longer participate-, Omar opened the channel to remember his life while talking about the limitations to which the disease had led him, always from a point of view ironic and scathing. ‘Omar dies’ became so relevant that the interviews in the news programs of networks such as Antena 3 or the SER multiplied and along with them his popularity and the messages of affection he received, thanking him for speaking so naturally about the disease and death.

But that podcast was not the only project he devoted his efforts to in the past year. There they are the interactive video art piece ‘Leviathan of Fire’, of whose conclusion the outcome of the disease deprived him, or ‘The Last Rave’, a last electronic session that he prepared and shot during his last weeks of life. It will premiere on May 8 at the Cineteca Space of El Matadero in Madrid -it is by invitation- and it will also be available through the microsite www.thelastrave.es. In it, Omar becomes his alter ego again, Mystery Shopper, the immaculately white DJ raver in a suit, balaclava and futuristic mask, for one last live session in which pays tribute to techno culture. ‘The Last Rave’ is a reworking of the classic electronic language in which references to the avant-garde and ravera nostalgia will also be splashed with the premiere of the songs that make up Mystery Shopper’s posthumous EP, ‘Warehouse Kawasaki’ (Mint Records).

Omar Alvarez. / EC

Faced with the double loss of social spaces for music and the common time to inhabit them, Omar proposes ‘The Last Rave’ as an inner journey, straight to the center of a shared experience, but never lived: a last party, a last gift, a farewell ritual forever postponed in the middle of the end of days. Dystopia, simulacrum, identity and memory take turns in a 75-minute session in which the world of Mystery Shopper, full of supersaws, trance rhythms and ghostly reverbs, comes to life amid the echoes of the apocalypse of the information age and of the global pandemic. ‘The Last Rave’ is the creative and musical testament of Omar Álvarez. A final love and farewell letter in which a whole new audience can discover Mystery Shopper, the most personal and imaginative side of a creator who did not want to leave without trying to capture beauty once more.

‘Warehouse Kawasaki’, meanwhile, is the posthumous letter of introduction and farewell to Mystery Shopper. This is the twentieth launch of Menta Records, which currently welcomes artists such as Daniel Van Lion, Pálida or Morales, and will be available on all digital platforms as of May 10, 2021.