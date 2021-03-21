The last race at the final stage of the Biathlon World Cup in Ostersund, Sweden was postponed due to a storm. This is reported in Twitter International Biathlon Union (IBU).

The women’s mass start has been shifted two and a half hours and will begin at 17:30 Moscow time. The start time for the men’s mass start was changed to 1 hour and 45 minutes. Athletes will go to the distance at 19:15 Moscow time. It is noted that a gusty wind rose at the stadium at night.

In men, the Russian national team in the mass start will be represented by Alexander Loginov, Eduard Latypov, Matvey Eliseev and Yevgeny Garanichev. For women, Russians Svetlana Mironova and Ulyana Kaisheva should go to the start.

The races should complete the World Cup stage in Östersund, which is the last one this season. So far, the Russians have not won a single medal in competitions in Sweden.