The last quarter of 2022 reflected an improvement in the labor market in the Region of Murcia, motivated in part by the Christmas campaign. The Active Population Survey (EPA) relating to the last tranche of last year shows a growth in the number of active workers in the Community. According to data published by the National Statistics Institute (INE), more than 16,000 people left the unemployment lists between October and December 2022, 2.57% in relative terms.

Thus, there are currently some 657,200 citizens of the Region with employment, a figure that is growing again after the fall in the previous quarter, which stood at 640,000. For its part, the number of unemployed falls from 109,000 to 97,000. At the end of 2022, the Community has an unemployment rate of 12.89%.

Compared to the same period in 2021, employment reached 651,800 workers in the regional territory, some 6,000 less than at present, which shows a slight improvement. The occupancy rate is 5.4% compared to the previous year.

At the national level, the labor market slows down in the final stretch of the year, with the destruction of more than 80,000 jobs, something that has not been seen since 2013, an unemployment rate that is close to 13% and temporary employment at a minimum. Spain exceeds the barrier of three million unemployed.

