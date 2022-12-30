The eagles of america they could not advance to the grand final of the SKY Cup, where they fell in the last game to the Cruz Azul Machine by a score of 2-1.
However, those led by coach Fernando Ortiz continue their preparation for the start of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, and today they faced the Tuzos del Pachuca in what was the last game for the following year.
The game was divided into two, and each match lasted 45 minutes. In the first game, both strategists used the players they consider to be in the first team for matchday 1. The score went to the champion by a score of 3-4.
In the second commitment, the substitute footballers of both squads saw activity, in this match the score favored the Azulcremas by a win of 5-1.
With this pair of friendly matches, the two teams closed their activities this year, and are ready to play in 2023. The Americanistas make their Clausura debut next Saturday, January 7, when they host Querétaro; For their part, those from La Bella Airosa close their activity for the first date on Monday the 9th, when they face off against Puebla.
#preseason #game #America #prior #CL2023
Leave a Reply