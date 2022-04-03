The World Cup was drawn and it was confirmed that Spain and Germany will share Group E together with Japan and the winner of the match that Costa Rica and Germany will have to play. The Europeans are the favorites to win the area and there are high expectations for the match that will be played on November 27.
Both teams met in 2020 for the last time and the result was categorical. Those directed by Luis Enriqueand thrashed 6-0 those of Joachim Low, in a truly unprecedented match due to the difference.
It was for Group 4 of the UEFA Nations League and Everything went absolutely well for the Spaniards. At 17 minutes into the first half came the first goal that was scored by Álvaro Morata and then they went 3-0 at halftime due to goals from Ferran Torres and Rodri Hernández.
In the second half the party continued and Ferran Torres, current player of the Barcelonascored a brace to complete his personal hat-trick. Mikel Oyazabal was in charge of closing the win with a goal at minute 89.
Spain was superior in all lines, had 70% possession and in total made 23 shots (10 on goal). Will history repeat itself or will it be the same as we can all imagine?
