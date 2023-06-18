He has always let his fans participate in his life, made up of little things and precious moments: the latest posts by Treat Williams

The news of the passing of the beloved actor Treat Williams shocked fans around the world. He was involved in a dramatic accident and lost his life at the age of 71.

It happened it last June 12Treat Williams was located riding his motorcycle, a 1986 Honada VT700c, and was traveling along Route 30 near Dorset, when a car hit him swept up as he tried to turn.

The beloved actor was immediately rescued and rushed to Albany Medical Center where he sadly died. off forever.

The dramatic news was made known by his agent through a public statement and later confirmed by the family’s painful posts.

He’s been the heart of Hollywood, he was really proud of his performance this year. I’m devastated, he was a wonderful man. The filmmakers loved it.

Among the most poignant posts, that of his daughter Ellie:

This is a pain I’ve never experienced. I am absolutely destroyed. Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and held our family in their hearts during this terrible heartbreak.

Actor Treat Williams’ latest posts

Treat Williams used to post moments from his life on social media and show everyone his way of savor even the smallest things.

Among latest posts published before losing his life, the star shared the freshly mowed grounds, an immense green draft: “There is no better smell than mown hay”. The photo of his little dog sleeping sweetly in his bed: “I love this boy so much”. A moment of relaxation, an outdoor breakfast with bare feet: “Sundays” and a photo of her daughter, to tell her how much she missed him: “I miss you my daughter”.

All moments that the actor shared with his fans and that show how much he loved them simpler things in life and how he managed to find happiness while observing the beautiful nature.

Treat Williams’ career need not be remembered, he will forever be one of the actors most appreciated and loved. And he will live on in the hearts of his many fans.