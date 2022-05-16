“This is war” is considered the youth reality show of the moment, after serving 10 years on the air, but the space has not been the only one of its kind. The remembered competition program, “The Last Passenger”, which was broadcast by Latina Television at the beginning of 2011, managed to conquer Peruvians; Nevertheless, It was canceled after starring in several controversies between the participants, who were students from different schools.

This production brought together various groups of adolescents, between 15 and 16 years old, from different schools to face each other and test their knowledge and skills, as well as their courage.

Although the award generated a lot of emotion, the program was canceled after only two seasons after being the subject of controversy and even complaints. What happened and what caused it to go off the air? In this note we tell.

“The last passenger”: why did he leave TV and what scandals irritated the audience? Photo: Latina/GV Productions

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to ‘Carloncho’ and why did it leave television?

The format and the coveted prize

The dynamic was simple, a confrontation between fifth-year high school students who were measured by groups in challenges of general culture, physical and value. Each team had a captain, who at the end of the program had to find the key that would turn on the bus in which his team would ‘advance’ to the next stage.

The prize was a trip, local or international, with all expenses paid for the 14 members of the winning school, which would be previously agreed by the production team.

The artists who went through “The Last Passenger”

The cast of “The Last Passenger” was extensive. Adolfo Aguilar was the official conductor of the space, later Jesús Alzamora would accompany him. Three ‘hostesses’ also participated, who, in turn, represented each of the teams with the colors red, green and blue. Karen Schwarz, Sandra González and Jimena Espinoza were in charge of animating the respective groups.

A voice-over was also included, which they called ‘Mr. Judge’. This character was played by Ricardo Morán, the person in charge of giving instructions, putting faults and admitting the so-called ‘brakes’.

“The last passenger”: why did he leave TV and what scandals irritated the audience? Photo: Latina/GV Productions

YOU CAN SEE: “Combate”: What happened to the reality show and why did it go off the air after 8 years on TV?

Controversies in “The Last Passenger”

Although it was very popular among the youngest, “The last passenger” was not exempt from criticism due to some of the games in which minors participated.

Since its first season, the Latina contest generated negative comments for including a challenge that consisted of schoolchildren shaving their hair to define a competition. Many of those who participated in this challenge accepted due to the pressure of their peers, but finally burst into tears or broke down at the end.

This happened with Ariana Bolo Arce, currently a famous youtuber, who stated that “at the end of the program she tried to recover from the emotional impact.”

However, the media controversy would come in the second season (2015). At that time, the space was denounced for including a challenge in which minors had to eat insects.

Why was it cancelled?

After a schoolgirl ended up with a stomach problem from eating cockroaches during her participation, the National Society of Radio and Television (SNRTV) sanctioned “The last passenger” with a fine of 10 UITS (at that time S / 38,500) for failing to comply with the principles of “promotion of education, culture and morals of the Nation, and protection and comprehensive training of children and adolescents” of the Radio and Television Law.

A controversy was also generated after one of the contestants broke down in tears during the live broadcast for accepting the “hairdressing challenge”. A journalist filed a formal complaint with the channel and with SNRTV, and won the lawsuit for exposure to minors.

The show subsequently went off the air and never returned to television screens again.

“The last passenger”: why did he leave TV and what scandals irritated the audience? Photo: Latina/GV Productions

The famous driver of “The last passenger”

One of the most beloved characters “The Last Passenger” It was Mr. Ramos, who was in charge of testing the keys of each team until he found one that would turn on one of the buses.

Although his participation was very brief and only appeared at the end of the program, the driver did not hesitate to celebrate the victories of the students.

Mr. Ramos was one of the most beloved characters in “The Last Passenger.” Photo: Latin

Adolfo Aguilar on “The Last Passenger”: “Great seasons of my life”

In March 2020, Adolfo Aguilar He wrote on his Twitter account that he fondly remembered his time at “The Last Passenger”. In addition, the driver stated that he was grateful for having participated in the project: “Today I woke up nostalgic for a great program: The Last Passenger. Two great seasons of my life. Thanks to all the schools that participated.

Adolfo Aguilar thanked the participants for the show’s affection. Photo: Twitter

“The last passenger”: this is how the models currently look

The so-called ‘hostesses’, who performed the work of models in “The Last Passenger”, changed their appearance over time. Now, they have a new look and have many followers on social networks. This is a post he made Karen Black about the reunion she had with her ex-colleagues Jimena Rumini and Sandra González.

“The last passenger”: this is how the models currently look. Photo: Instagram capture

What did Adolfo Aguilar say about the sanction against “The Last Passenger”?

After the program “The last passenger” was sanctioned, Adolfo Aguilar spoke about it and defended the format, since he only fulfilled the role of driver. “‘El waka’ (game of the program) is not on the air at the moment, but of course it will return, I suppose because it is part of the format,” he said at a press conference. “I am happy and I have a lot of fun with the program. If it was a mistake? I am the driver, only the driver, that is up to the production, ”he added.

Adolfo Aguilar was the driver of “The Last Passenger”. Photo: YouTube capture.

Apologies from the Latina Television program

With the controversy over using cockroaches in one of the games in which the schoolchildren participated, Latina Television issued a statement in which it apologized to the audience and regretted what had happened.

“In relation to the broadcast of our program last Friday, March 20, 2015, in which one of the tests included eating some insects, we regret not having appreciated the susceptibilities of our audiences about the facts and the images transmitted,” they began.

“It is our desire to constantly improve and we will review all our sections with the aim of continuing to provide quality entertainment, always incorporating and respecting the opinions of our audiences,” they added at the beginning of the March 23 edition.

“The last passenger” was involved in a controversy for his games. Photo: capture YouTube

How many seasons did “The Last Passenger” have?

The program “The Last Passenger” produced by GV Producciones and broadcast by Latina Television was well received by Peruvian viewers since it appeared on the small screen. The youth court format had two seasons, the first was in 2011 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, while the second installment was given during 2015 from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm. 00 p.m.

How many years was “The Last Passenger” on the air? Photo: YouTube capture.

“The last passenger” and his stewardesses

In the second season of the program “The last passenger”, which began on March 9, 2015 and ended on August 1 of the same year, he returned renewed and with new faces. The conduction continued under Adolfo Aguilar, but in the company of Jesús Alzamora. Instead, the hostesses were no longer the same, it was learned that they had summoned Karen Schwarz but she was presenting a show program on Latina Television. After that, Lesly Reyna was announced as the cheerleader for the red team; Naira Bravo from the blue group and Rocío Miranda from the green group.