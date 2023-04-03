Before Shakira, Paquita already did it. Her lyrics to heartbreak, spite and her betrayal appeared long before there were words to explain it. Francisca Viveros Barradas, born in Alto Lucero (Veracruz), turned 76 this Saturday in the palenque of the Texcoco Fair and took advantage of the moment to close a circle that has taken her to the most remote towns and municipalities throughout Mexico. This is how Paquita la del Bario said goodbye to her most loyal public, the one in the palenques, with a last concert in front of thousands of people in which she put the public in her pocket for more than two hours. Most of them were women aged 50 and over who found in her and her songs an escape valve from mistreatment and infidelity from her husbands. But there were also gentlemen and young people. Three generations dedicated to the art of insults and good humor that make each concert a catharsis.

People adore her. Paquita la del Barrio has managed not only to enter the history of Mexican song, but also into the minds and hearts of the public as a beloved character, despite the genius that she spends. She is so well known that she does not need surnames. She is just Paquita. This is how the ladies and gentlemen shouted it, who began to get impatient at the edge of 12:00 at night when the diva had not yet appeared. “Paquita, Paquita, Paquita!” they chanted. According to the schedule, the concert had to start at 9:00 p.m., but everyone knows that at the Texcoco Horse Fair, the real party starts after midnight. When the drunkenness and the spirits are already heated. The palenque is like a small Coliseum. Nobody has mercy. If they get bored, they boo. If the show doesn’t start, they whistle and if they get excited, they shout: “I love you Paquita!” And start again.

The same place that saw her perform for the first time in 1984 fired the artist due to her delicate state of health. Seated in an armchair due to complications with sciatica and a stomach ulcer, the artist keeps her vocal cords intact and she delighted her followers with a magnificent performance. Wrapped in chiffon, jewels and sequins, as she is used to, she did not miss the appointment. Round, excited and with the perm and makeup intact.

For more than two hours he did not stop singing his best-known hits full of sarcasm and mischief. One of the palenque workers, squatting throughout the concert, was in charge of turning Paquita’s throne so that everyone could see it. Without a doubt, he was another of the stars of the night. The interpreter started with invite me to sin and continued with say hello to yours, Pleasure Taco, I cheated on you three times and your last stop, among other. “I found out that you feel like a first class bus and that you travel daily full of female passengers / I see that they haven’t discovered that your tires are smooth / That if you go uphill your engine can’t hold anymore.” With each lunge the audience erupted in laughter and applause as the whiskey, beer and tequila flowed.

As if it were a concert in advance of Mother’s Day, the ladies sang each line, many of them, with their husbands by their side. Others came with their neighbors and friends, like Angélica and Isabel, two ladies from San Vicente Tecoloapan who did not want to miss the appointment. “Let’s go with all the women of today / It is no longer worth enduring ill-treatment / Raise your voice if you are the silent victim / Of those damn skinny scoundrels”, they sang in chorus. “That women are in charge here!”, they responded to Paquita’s refrain. Meanwhile, two men in vests and checked shirts in the front row shook their heads and made obscene middle finger gestures. Angelica and Isabel laughed and clapped louder. “Since we have hurt so many, my music reaches women a lot,” Paquita said in a previous interview with EL PAÍS.

In his discography there are 33 records recorded with the accompaniment of a band, trio, sonora, norteño group and mariachi, of which he has sold more than 20 million copies. There was a moment of the concert in which she was accompanied on stage by 26 musicians between a band and a mariachi. Then it was the turn of poor little pistol, Open Book, Blank Check, Love of the twowho sang for so many years with Vicente Fernández and i forgot again, in honor of Juan Gabriel. Two friends in the highest ranks decided to accompany Paquita dancing and toasting standing up.

During the night there were also moments for surprises, Paquita la del Barrio stopped singing and dedicated a few words: “I want to greet my friend from the Cuauhtémoc neighborhood: Mrs. Cuevas,” she said. From the public, clad in tight black pants, emerged the mayor Sandra Cuevas with a huge bouquet of red roses. She jumped into the palenque and hugged the singer. The applause was mixed with boos from the public. Cuevas climbed into one of the seats and with open arms she directed a huge smile at the audience, more provocative than grateful. “Fuck your mother”, was heard saying among the public.

The first husband beat her and the second was unfaithful. From that marriage, in addition to many tears, came the famous phrase that became a success: “Are you listening to me useless?”, so characteristic in the artist’s concerts. After that came the success that catapulted the singer’s career in 2004, her famous song “Two-legged Rat” (included on the album pleasure taco). Horns never came out more profitable nor revenge was sweeter. The song dedicated to all those who hurt him has become an anthem. With it she closed the concert and thanked emotionally and with tears in her eyes the love of the public. “I’ll take their applause, they go with me to the grave.”

