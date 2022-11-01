On these pages it often happens to touch several first works, works of novice teams who dream of making ends meet, taking their first steps in a market that can sometimes be really cruel. Sometimes we find ourselves in front of a simple title but with good ideas, others with something able to tell the story of him by giving lessons to more famous teams, other times with ambitious-looking titles and nothing more.

The Last Oricru part of the latter branch, a title that seeks to combine soulslike mechanics with a BioWare-style narrative structure, with different ramifications dictated by the player’s choices. On paper, it works, also thanks to an artistic sector that tries to put together fantasy and sci-fi, creating an almost interesting contrast in certain situations.However, ambition can very quickly turn into presumption and at times, The Last Oricru, fully shows.

Set in the world of Wardenia, we play as Silver, a human with a particular ability: he cannot die. Crashing on this alien planet with the rest of the crew, the protagonist will be called to resolve internal struggles for the control of Wardenia, trying in every way to return to his ship and return home.



Unequal confrontation, through no fault of our own.

In this incipit we can already find something interesting, with the human being seen as an alien but also as a messiah or chosen on the basis of the legends and myths that shaped the two protagonist peoples, Naboru and Ratkin, with the first rulers and traditionalists, and the others subjected and in search of freedom. In a system that does not provide choices beyond Mass Effect as a Hero and Renegade, everything is based on a gray scale that should lead the player to reason and understand well the desires and fears of our interlocutors, with a third faction behind them that silently moves the threads of events.

The Last Oricru Developer: GoldKnights

Publisher: Prime Matter

Availability: PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S

Version tested: PC

Let’s start with one of the few positive points, if not the only one: the choices actually influence the game world, to the point of changing the characteristics of a game. Siding with the Naboru or the Ratkin, in fact, definitely changes the approach to matches, with some boss fights replaced or absent or inaccessible areas that are transformed into strategic points. From this point of view, therefore, replaying The Last Oricru (unfortunately there is no new game +) brings something new, perhaps exploring different equipment and relationships with different characters.

However, the narrative style adopted and a few extra blunders heavily undermine the experience, starting precisely with the characterization of Silver. The protagonist is in fact irreverent, sarcastic and not particularly involved in the bloody clash between the different factions. Through an over-reading, it seems as if Silver knows he’s inside a video game and that nothing he’s experiencing is real. But it is precisely an over-reading, with its way of being probably given by the awareness of the impossibility of dying.

Sometimes he even manages to get a laugh, almost making fun of all the stereotypes used in similar works but unfortunately there is no counterpart, a part of him able to counter a mood that does not go well with some tragedies that take place within the adventure, as if we were in some Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in which a moment of strong emotional impact is followed closely by a childish joke and an end in itself.



Queen Naboru, important for the narrative, on paper …

The Last Oricru can be summed up a bit like this and it is really a missed opportunity: thinking of Rick Sanchez of Rick and Morty, if only he had gone more in that direction, the evaluations on the narrative presented by GoldKnights would have been less caustic, unfortunately finding ourselves in something that is neither meat nor fish. In short, if the protagonist doesn’t care about what happens, why should we care !?

Everything easily fades into the background, despite the fact that there are different currents of thought within the factions themselves, which should lead us to constantly doubt our actions but, as mentioned, the chosen mood makes it difficult to empathize with anyone, even because of some dialogues written in a hasty and very often rambling way. And we haven’t talked about the worst part.

For some strange reason, it seems that the game itself does not take into account the choices already made, bringing situations to the limit of hilarity, with characters capable of requiring actions that we have already undertaken for a while, remaining in a limbo from which it is impossible to get out. . This also goes well with the endings, which often happen by chance, totally unrelated to what we actually did.

But at least it plays well? As mentioned, we tried to put together a BioWare narrative with soulslike dynamics and obviously, even here we have several problems. First of all, the input lag, something that is difficult to find in other titles, at least in this form. In fact, it happens that the selected command simply does not enter and this is especially noticeable with the shield.



The two-handed weapon mitigates the problems of the combat system.

Enemy attacks occur through fairly readable combos but some of these can occur in quick succession, like a counterattack that starts suddenly, cutting off the animation. There seems to be an invisible bar which, once filled, leads the enemy to execute a direct but difficult to read hit but which, if you are quick enough, it is possible to parry. This in the ideal world but in The Last Oricru, very often nothing happens, despite having sensed this attack, and all the others.

In fact, it happens to be hit without our fault, simply because the command is not read, which also happens with the dodge and, of course, also with the hand that holds the weapon. Fortunately we are not faced with Bayonetta but despite the general slowness of the gameplay and the cast animations, the correspondence between the detected action, the response input and the result on the screen differs a lot from the expected results. Of course, we can change our approach and use a two-handed weapon but the final result does not change: due to not excellent audio feedback, excessive tracking of many of the enemy shots and a not particularly deep moveset, to be satisfied by the clashes offered by The Last Oricru It’s really difficult.

The worst happens when you find yourself facing multiple enemies at the same time, which the game is not in the least ready for. The different weapons and armor present (a fair number), allow at least to configure a Silver according to your style, between attacks on the white weapon or attacks from a distance with the sound of magic, with mana unable to recharge and that will be extracted from enemies through a particular contraption. In everything there is a cloak of mediocrity, certainly due to the fact that the complexity present in this type of titles cannot be faced by a novice team with limited resources.

The ambition seems to have clouded the perception of the real possibilities of the Czech software house, bringing to the accounts a product with big problems in all its parts. The structure, however, is the same as any RPG, with experience points that can be accumulated and distributed in strength, dexterity, vigor and so on, with weapons and armor that can only be used with certain characteristics. Here comes the Rings, able to literally move points from one feature to another, changing builds in real time as needed.



We try to do something interesting, The Last Oricru …

Some of these offer some advantages, such as speeding up the attack by 5%, which at some point breaks the game. For some strange reason, in fact, the attacks will be accelerated to the point of not allowing the enemies to hit, constantly stunned by our shots. In short, there seems to be a lack of real quality control before the final release.

In fact, we also arrive at the technical sector, difficult to evaluate in 2022. Recalling that The Last Oricru is also available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, we find ourselves in front of a revival of the glories of PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, with really poor environments of details and that do not even strike from an artistic point of view. Not even the idea of ​​combining fantasy and sci-fi works fully, with the “technology” struggling to emerge from decidedly classic environments and without particular flashes.

What is missing is that clash and visual dyscrasia that would have made this title interesting at least from a visual point of view, ending also in this case, in mediocrity. Despite the technical poverty of The Last Oricru, there are also several problems in the frame rate, stuttering, biblical loading of the textures and several graphic glitches and artificial intelligence that can compromise the game.

But there is one thing that makes The Last Oricru in part special: the co-op. It is possible, in fact, to face the entire game together with another player who, however, will not be able to interact with the NPCs and carry on the story, but will be able to obtain the same experience points as the main player, redistributing them at will. The co-op is also available offline in split-screen and this is perhaps the only gem in the title. Unfortunately, all the problems mentioned so far remain unchanged but the approach in this case is interesting, with for example some spells working only with another player. Despite the good ideas in this area, however, it is a little ‘little to revive the situation.



This frame reflects the speed of the encounters.

The Last Oricru is on balance a title to which it is really difficult to give enough, a work at times scarce raised by small glimmers of hope due to the style adopted, both in the narrative and in the artistic sector. Everything is pervaded by mediocrity and it is really a shame: if only we had chosen a more cautious approach, with a less complex and more harmonious title, we would certainly be talking about something else.

Icaro left us his feathers that time; GoldKnights has other chances to recover, hoping these criticisms will serve as a lesson.