Shaaban Bilal (Cairo) – The third and last day of the meetings of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Irrigation in Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, to discuss the Renaissance Dam, which is being held in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the current president of the African Union, has ended at its invitation.

Experts described this round as the “last chance” to reach a binding legal agreement on filling and operating the Renaissance Dam, or to reach a new methodology for negotiations between the three countries, including the Sudanese proposal that calls for a quadripartite mediation and is supported by Egypt.

Official Egyptian sources attending the meeting said that the disagreement over the method of negotiation is still going on between the three countries, noting that the meetings on their third and last day have not concluded with any results so far.

The sources added to Al-Ittihad that, by the end of the last day of negotiations, the three countries hope to reach an agreement on the negotiation methodology, explaining that through this new approach, a binding legal agreement can be reached before the second filling of the Renaissance Dam in the next rainy season.

The sources stressed the insistence of each party on its own demands in the negotiations, as Egypt and Sudan insist on the quadripartite mediation from the European Union, America, the United Nations and the African Union, and a change of the negotiation approach, while Ethiopia calls for the mediation of the African Union, with the rest of the parties being monitored.

In her speech at the ministerial session of the Renaissance Dam meeting, Sudanese Foreign Minister Dr. Maryam Al-Sadiq said that Sudan is participating in the Kinshasa meeting on the Renaissance Dam to present its vision and to express its belief that it is possible to sign a legally binding agreement if there is a political will, confirming that Sudan is still calling To a new approach in order to avoid the negative aspects of the past, and calls on the African Union to lead mediation and facilitation efforts, to overcome the deadlock in negotiations.

Al-Mahdi presented Sudan’s vision for the future of negotiations, which is represented in the 1 + 3 formula, which means the leadership of the African Union to mediate with the support of the United Nations, the European Union and the United States of America in the framework of effective mediation and facilitation based on what has already been achieved during the previous negotiating rounds to resolve the few outstanding issues to reach a fair agreement And he is obliged to fill and operate the Renaissance Dam.

Ambassador Ali Hefni, the former assistant of the Egyptian Foreign Minister for African Affairs, said that wisdom requires change and not to continue the dispute, explaining that the agreement can only come through Ethiopia’s expression of a real political will in this file that would resolve this conflict and not leave negotiations It goes without an agreed goal or a common goal.

He stressed to Al-Ittihad, the necessity to reach a binding legal agreement and not be satisfied with repeating conversations about not harming the two downstream countries, adding the need to agree on the uses and stages of filling and operating the Renaissance Dam.

However, Samuel Tevera, assistant professor at Addis Ababa University Center for African and Oriental Studies, said that the government has announced several times that it favors negotiations within the framework of the African Union, explaining that it is not possible to judge the failure of negotiations under the auspices of the African Union.

He added, in statements carried by the official Ethiopian News Agency, that the negotiation process continues and requires a lot of time, adding that Ethiopia has taken a good position because Africans need to focus on African institutions and solutions to meet their challenges.