A few weeks ago, anime fans from Pokemon received news that may not be positive, since the creators of the series confirmed that the protagonist of the series Ash Ketchum will leave the spotlight to make way for the next generation. Of course, it will not do it suddenly, but there will be 13 more episodes to prepare the worthy farewell.

The first of these has been officially released today, with an adventure revealing some old friends of the lollipop town coach, who will apparently be interspersing creatures with these stories. For its part, what called the most was the opening theme which is the original that came out with the first episodes accompanied by very nostalgic footage.

Here you can see it:

As you have seen, scenes from the most important chapters of all seasons of the series are used in the opening, but special emphasis is placed on how Ash he met his inseparable friend Pikachu. To this are added the first travel companions such as Brock Y Misty and sad goodbyes like butterfree the first Pokemon which captured

Remember that this series of episodes will end the story of the coach in April.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: It is certainly quite nostalgic and sad to say goodbye to Ash and Pikachu, after all they were the face of the saga for quite some time. Although doing this was something that fans have been asking for for years, and there you have it, they have fulfilled it.