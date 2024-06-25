The love story between Ultimo and Heather Parisi’s daughter will be crowned by the arrival of a baby: the touching moment during the concert

Last, the very successful Roman singer, confirmed during the concert in his hometown that he is expecting his first child. The news was welcomed with enthusiasm by the fans present at the Olympic Stadium, already excited by the memorable show that the singer gave them.

The singer-songwriter, born Niccolò Moriconi, inviting his girlfriend on stage Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo, daughter of Heather Parisi, announced their sweet wait to the public. The romantic gesture of Ultimo, who knelt in front of her partner and gave her a kiss on her belly, moved everyone. He demonstrated once again how important the bond with his family is for the artist.

The fans present at concert responded enthusiastically to the news, accompanying the singer in a moment of great emotion during the performance of one of his most beloved songs, That thread that unites us. Last thanked the public for the support and affection received over the years. She moved everyone by talking about the joy he feels in becoming a father for the first time.

The artist then shared another emotional moment on social media revealing the sex of the unborn child. A blue heart reveals a clue to the baby’s possible name, which could start with the letter “E”. His girlfriend Jacqueline showed all her enthusiasm for the new adventure that awaits them, after three years of solid relationship, defining their family as “beautiful”.

Ultimo and Jacqueline seem ready to face this new phase of their lives together, surrounded by the affection of their fans and mutual support.

The announcement of the sweet wait made Ultimo’s concert in Rome even more special, giving emotions and surprises to the spectators who will not easily forget this unforgettable evening.

