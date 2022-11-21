A pair of hawks adorned with rich ornaments of gold, turquoise, shell and green stone, just like Huitzilopochtli —warlord and sun god, often represented as an eagle warrior—, were deposited on a bed of flint knives, wooden sticks, snakes and maguey thorns presumably bloody. It is the last offering found in the Templo Mayor of old Tenochtitlan, number 179, whose excavation was completed just a few months ago. An amazing spectacle for the trained eyes of archaeologists.

The feet of the birds are ringed with gold rattles; on the hip, the archaeologists of the Templo Mayor Project — Leonardo López Luján, director of the exploration of the sacred temple of the Aztecs under the soil of Mexico City; Alejandra Aguirre Molina, a doctor in Mesoamerican studies, and Antonio Marín, an archeology intern — found trapezoidal sheets, a delicate necklace of pinkish shell beads and green metamorphic rocks hangs from their chests. They also have a gold ring pectoral that qualifies them as warrior deities. Both hawks were the object of a prolonged and complex intervention in which attachments made with the richest raw materials of the time were placed and whose preparation required great technical skill from the Mexica priests.

Sparrowhawks of Offering 179 of the Templo Mayor Antonio Marin Calvo

On their wings, the priests of the old empire placed two gold bracelets, as well as a buckler with a flag for the individual placed in the south and a scepter for the bird placed in the north; the heads of the hawks were decorated with shell eyes and green stone, as well as with Huitzilopochtli’s own insignia. The southern bird had on its forehead the emblem of the cotinga azulejo (a species native to Mesoamerica) made of turquoise, while the northern one — devoid of a skull — sported a tiny eagle, a green stone bead and a slender hummingbird beak made of gold. .

In the particular case of Tenochtitlan, the gold recovered by archaeologists is notoriously scarce; The total weight of the gold artifacts discovered in the archaeological zone amounts to just over 500 grams, a minuscule figure compared to what has been discovered in archaeological contexts in Central and South America. These numbers pale in comparison to the tens of thousands of artifacts made of greenstone, copal, obsidian, flint, and copper, to name a few. This offering — and some others of great importance such as that of an eight-month-old wolf buried with pieces of gold or that of a female jaguar dressed as a warrior with a atlatl of wood in one of its claws—have appeared in an imaginary straight line that cuts the Templo Mayor of Tenochtitlan in two.

The discovered offerings are located in the geometric center of the giant circular platform of 16 meters in diameter and more than two meters high known as Cuauhxicalco. “It was like a small temple, a platform, in which the priest could see all the faithful”, explains López Luján and ventures to imagine the complete scene. “A crowd gathered around the religious authorities to watch the ceremony. It smells like copal. Through one ear, you hear people speaking Nahuatl, an invocation to Huitzilopochtli; on the other, you listen to the ritual music of the drums. You are seeing how they are sacrificing those animals, how they design jewelry to fit the animals, the birds, the jaguar, the puma or the Mexican wolf, which are super predators, how they dress them with precious materials: gold, jade, the shell and the turquoise and how they bury them. These rituals can only make an empire, ”he sentences.

The archaeologists Antonio Marín Calvo, Alejandra Aguirre Molina and Leonardo López Luján during the works in the Templo Mayor Monica Gonzalez Islands

The Templo Mayor celebrated the two greatest divinities of the Mexica State: on the one hand, Huitzilopochtli, linked to the dry season, the winter solstice, life, and the sky; and Tláloc, associated with rain, the summer solstice, death, earth and night. “It’s like yin and yang. That explains why the pyramid is double. Everything that we have excavated in this area is in the masculine sphere and that of war”, explains Leonardo López Luján pointing out the Mexica offerings. “This binary pattern, we must stress, was not perfectly balanced. There was a clear preeminence of Huitzilopochtli over Tlaloc. For example, the chapel of the first one was larger, ”he continues. The ancients traveled on foot hundreds of kilometers —between 300 and 400— from the coasts where some of the marine animals found in the Templo Mayor were found, to the highlands to be able to be used in the rituals of the priests, at one time where the Mexica empire was almost at its peak. “In addition to birds, we have marine elements that come from both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts. Transporting all these animals, possibly many of them alive, and then bringing them here, to Mexico City, feeding them, taking care of them and preparing them for the ceremonies must have been a daunting task”, explains Antonio Marín.

The archaeologists of the Templo Mayor Project have been working since 2007 on the offerings Monica Gonzalez Islands

Archaeologists have been suggesting for years that the remains of Ahuitzotl, Axayacatl or Tizoc, predecessors of Moctezuma Xocoyotzin, could be buried there, in the center of Cuauhxicalco, the 16-meter-diameter circle where Tenochtitlan’s elite held ceremonies of enormous importance. Chroniclers from the 16th century say that the remains of various rulers, cremated when they died, were deposited at the foot of the Templo Mayor, along with offerings of enormous value, such as this last one.

Unlike what happened with Leopoldo Batres (Mexico City, 1852) — pioneer of modern archeology in Mexico and famous for his excavations during the Porfiriato —, who took out, cleaned, photographed and analyzed his findings in just one hour; now, the offerings, once discovered, take months, even years to be unearthed, and then analyzed with the latest technology and under strict international protocols. Brushstroke by brushstroke, the new archaeologists are slowly discovering among the earth, maguey thorns, bones, flowers, gold and wood… fragments of history waiting for the Mexica leaders.

