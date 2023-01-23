At the age of 84, historian Jair Krischke is the longest-serving torturer hunter in South America. For five decades, he has maintained a crusade against agents of repression by the dictatorships that marked the political and social life of the countries of the continent between 1960 and 1980. Now, the activist from Rio Grande do Sul lives the expectation of what could be his last major attack against an accused group of human rights violations.

Krischke teamed up with Argentine activist Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, to file a lawsuit in the neighboring country’s court against agents of repression suspected of being linked to the disappearance of São Paulo journalist Edmur Péricles Camargo, known as “Gauchão”, a PCB militant, at Ezeiza Airport, in June 1971.

A diplomat and two Brazilian officials are named in the complaint. The action is from November 2021 and the first judicial deliberations are considered positive. “The cause is going well. Maybe this is the last opportunity to punish these people. Everyone is old, like me,” said Krischke, Estadão.

It is a fight against impunity. The gaucho with a deep voice and strong accent is one of the biggest names in human rights in the Southern Cone. The recognition is due to the work he performs at the head of the Movement for Justice and Human Rights (MJDH).

Created more than 40 years ago, the movement spared countless lives of those politically persecuted by Latin American dictatorships and denounced countless agents involved in Operation Condor – a clandestine agreement between the dictatorships of Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Bolivia and Paraguay, with the endorsement of the United States government.

Krischke received the report at the MJDH office, which is located in the Edifício das Missões, in Porto Alegre. Ironically, the cut in expenses led the entity to a room that was already used by the National Information Service (SNI) during the dictatorship. The window in the main room has a privileged view of the famous Esquina Demcrática, an iconic space for political and cultural events in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul.

Interpretation

He assesses that the chances of punishment in Brazil are nil since the Federal Supreme Court (STF) understood that amnesty reaches repressors and Justice does not interpret crimes committed by State agents as crimes against humanity. No torturer has been punished in Brazil since the end of the military dictatorship, in 1985. Hence the judicial investigation abroad.

“Impunity was sanctioned by the STF. Last month, the Uruguayan court ordered the arrest of two military personnel, 44 years after the episode. It is a crime against humanity, it does not prescribe. But the Brazilian Justice does not interpret it that way, even though the country is a signatory of international conventions”, he said.

Before moving the action with Esquivel, the Brazilian suffered a defeat after 22 years of work. It was 1999 when Krischke testified to the Italian courts for the first time and presented information about Operation Condor – the historian is one of the greatest experts on the subject.

Among the victims, Brazilians with Italian citizenship, which would allow the processing of a process in the European country. Denounced 12 soldiers and a delegate. “The sentence was scheduled for October 2021. In August, the last defendant, Colonel Átila Rohrsetzer, died. You can’t imagine the frustration that gave me. It was 22 years of work. I recovered from the crash and we started a new cause in Argentina”, he said.

Subordination

For the activist, Brazil feels the effects of the lack of adequate transitional justice and the absence of a public memory policy. These factors, he said, contributed to the rise of Bolsonarism and do not guarantee security in the subordination of the military to civil power.

“In Brazil there was no transition. There was transaction. Tancredo Neves was acceptable to the military in 1961 (when he became Prime Minister with the resignation of Jânio Quadros). He was again in 1985 (candidate for President in indirect election). It’s a big deal coming up. Sarney accepted, Collor, FHC and Lula accepted. And Lula is accepting it again. They didn’t understand that the military should be subordinated to civil power,” said Krischke. “The military in Brazil until today only vacated the square, but they continue to manoeuvre”, he observed.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.