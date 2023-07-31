During the past weeks, Saudi League clubs succeeded in including 19 international players from major leagues, while there are still imminent deals that have not been officially announced.

And the Saudi Public Investment Fund had previously acquired 75 percent of Al-Hilal, Al-Nasr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahly clubs, which provided them with great financial support and opened the way for attracting the most prominent football stars in the world, for play and training.

And on Sunday, Newcastle United announced the transfer of its French wing, Allan Saint-Maximin, to Al-Ahly Jeddah, with a contract that extends until 2026, and English press reports stated that the deal is estimated at $ 30 million.

Saint-Maximin was the last major deal concluded by a Saudi party so far, and it is in addition to:

Al-Ahly

Al-Ahly Jeddah contracted with German Matthias Yasle to coach the team, succeeding Pitso Mosimane, with a contract that extends for 3 years until 2026.

The club made 4 international transfers, the last of which was Saint-Maximin.

Al-Ahly Jeddah included Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea for 18.5 million euros, with a contract until 2026, an annual salary of 12 million euros, and 4 million euros in incentives.

He included Roberto Firmino from Liverpool, England, on a free transfer for 3 years, until June 2026, and his salary details were not disclosed.

Under the title “The wait is over, Riyadh is real,” Al-Ahly Jeddah announced the inclusion of Algerian star Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City, England, for $ 38 million, and a salary of 30 million euros annually for the player.

In addition to other Saudi deals, where he included Abdullah Atif from Al-Hilal, and Samihan Al-Nabit and Fahd Al-Rashidi from cooperation in free transfer deals.

Victory

Al-Nasr completed strengthening its ranks after contracting with Ronaldo, with 3 international deals, while the agreement is expected to end with its fourth deal, with the transfer of Senegalese Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich in the coming hours, according to media reports.

The Croatian club signed Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan, Italy, for 18 million euros.

The club also included Ivorian Seko Fofana from French Lens for 25 million euros, for a period of 3 years, until 2026.

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles signed for 7 million euros, with a two-season contract, with an annual salary of 7 million pounds.

The Portuguese team is led by Luis Castro, with whom the team contracted for two years, to succeed French Rudi Garcia.

the agreement

The Saudi agreement brought English star Stephen Gerrard to take over the team’s training.

Then he succeeded in completing the agreement with 3 stars.

Jordan Henderson from Liverpool, for 14 million euros, for 3 years until 2026, and a salary of 700,000 pounds per week.

Moussa Dembele from Lyon, France, on a free transfer, with a contract that extends until 2027.

Scottish defender Jack Hendry from Belgian Club Brugge for 6.9 million euros.

Crescent moon

Al-Hilal Club contracted with Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, and succeeded in agreeing with 5 international stars, while the striker’s deal is still confused after making a fabulous offer to Kylian Mbappe with a salary of $ 700 million annually, in addition to 300 million euros, the French club Paris Saint-Germain, but the player did not He accepts the offer.

Lionel Messi had rejected an offer from Al Hilal Saudi Arabia, and decided to move to the American club, Inter Miami.

Al-Hilal completed its agreement with Senegalese defender Kalidou Coulibaly, with a 3-year contract at a value of 23 million euros, and he will receive a salary of 30 million euros annually until 2026.

Under the title “From the Stronghold of the Wolves to the Greatest of Asia,” Al Hilal completed the Ruben Neves deal from Wolverhampton, England, until 2026, for 55 million euros.

Al-Hilal signed Sergei Savic from Italian Lazio for 40 million euros, with a contract until 2026.

The Portuguese Al Hilal included Jorge Jesus for one year.

The club announced its official contract with Brazilian Malcolm Philby Oliveira from Zenit St. Petersburg, for 60 million euros.

the Union

After winning the Saudi Roshen League championship, Nuno Santo continued to lead the Jeddah Federation technically, and succeeded in bringing in a number of international deals.

Karim Benzema joined on a free transfer until 2026, after the end of his contract with Spanish Real Madrid.

The federation included French midfielder N’Golo Kante until 2026, in a free transfer, after the end of his contract with Chelsea.

The Portuguese winger signed Jota from Celtic for 29 million euros, with a 3-year contract.

The deal to join the Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, who is conducting medical examinations in Dubai in preparation for the official announcement of his transfer, has not yet been announced, according to press reports.

Al-Ittihad announced two other Saudi deals, including Sultan Al-Farhan from Al-Raed in Free Transfer, and Saleh Al-Omari from Abha.

conquest

Al-Fateh announced its contract with Belgian defender Denayer until 2025, after Croatian Slaven Bilic joined as technical director of the team.

Young