Argentine Julian Alvarez, Manchester City striker, has his name written in golden letters in the 2023 Club World Cup record, by scoring the fastest goal in the history of the tournament, in the first minute of the start.

The English team doubled the score with a second goal scored by Brazilian defender Nino, an own goal, in the 27th minute of the first half.

English striker Phil Foden added the third goal in the 72nd minute, before Alvarez returned and scored the second and fourth personal goal for his team in the 88th minute of the match.

First title and last champion

With this result, Manchester City was crowned champion of the Club World Cup for the first time in its history, in its first participation in the tournament, and also became the last champion of the World Cup in its current form.

City quintet

Manchester City, under the leadership of its Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, also won its fifth title in 2023, as according to the “Squaka” statistics network, the “Citizens” became the first English team to be crowned champion of the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Opta reported that Man City has become the fourth English team to be crowned champion of the Club World Cup, alongside Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Guardiola's quartet

Pep Guardiola became the first coach in history to win the FIFA Club World Cup champion title 4 times, and the first coach to win the title with 3 different clubs, after he succeeded in winning the championship twice with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011, and once with Bayern Munich in 2013. According to the Opta statistics network.

Thus, Guardiola broke up his partnership with veteran Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, the coach of Real Madrid.

5 million for City

By winning the tournament title, the Manchester City team won the gold medal and a financial prize worth $5 million, while the Brazilian team Fluminense, the South American Cup Libertadores champion, settled for the silver medal and $4 million.

Rodri is undefeated

In this match, the Spanish Rodri, the Manchester City midfielder, maintained his “unbeaten” streak during the last 47 matches he played with Man City in all tournaments, contributing to achieving victory in 37 matches, and a draw in 10 other matches, according to the “Squaka” network. “For statistics.

Rhodri's trilogy

According to the Bleacher Report network, Rodri was crowned the best player in 3 different tournaments this year, whether with Manchester City or the Spanish national team, where he was crowned the best in the Champions League, the European Nations League and the Club World Cup.

He became the third player to win the Man of the Match award in the Champions League final and the Golden Ball in the Club World Cup in one year, after Lionel Messi (2011) and Gareth Bale (2018).