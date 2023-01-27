With the announcement of the second season of The Last of Us that will pick up the events of the second game, many fans are wondering who could play Abby, who is a crucial character in her story.

Speculations about it are unleashed but there is a name that begins to sound. This is the actress Shannon Berry. But is it really possible for her to play this character in the series?

Some point to the physical resemblance that this artist has with Abby. Others point out that Neil Druckmann, the mastermind behind video games, has long go on to Berry on Instagram.

We recommend: HBO renews The Last of Us for a second season.

In fact, she also follows accounts related not only to the saga on PlayStation but also to actors and actresses from the HBO show. Of course, there is the possibility that she is an avowed fan of the franchise, which would not be surprising.

Font: Instagram.

In this case it is best to wait for official information. For some it would be great if Shannon Berry plays Abby in the second season of The Last of Us. For this actress it would be a great step in her career to participate in this series.

All because it is one of the most viewed on HBO and has received praise from specialized critics as well as from the fans themselves. The fact that it gets a new wave of episodes is a good sign.

Eye 👀 Strong rumors are ringing again that Shannon Berry would play Abby in the next season of #TheLastOfUs! Apparently on his Instagram he follows the creator, directors and even the cast. pic.twitter.com/sWLDvEUPm3 — A DCinephile (@UnDCinefilo) January 24, 2023

The alarms have gone off when they have detected that Neil Druckmann has started to follow Shannon Berry on Instagram. Shannon wrote two years ago after Part II came out that she wouldn’t mind being ABBY. WHERE DO YOU HAVE TO SIGN FOR ABBY TO BE IN THE SERIES!? 😃🔥😎 pic.twitter.com/E4WWXi52pb — The Last of Us™ ES (@TheLastOfUsES) January 20, 2023

Who is Shannon Berry, the rumored Abby from The Last of Us?

Shannon Berry, who some believe will play Abby in the second season of The Last of Us, is an actress of Australian origin. She is best known for her role as Dot Campbell on the series The Wilds (2020) from Amazon Prime Video.

However, the 23-year-old performer’s career began in 2016 when she played Emme Dawson on the show Hunters. In 2017 he debuted as Brody Jordan in Offspringa Netflix series.

Font: Amazon Prime Video.

In 2018 he made guest appearances on two Australian television shows, which are break stomper Y Monday Night Menace. The first appearance of her in the cinema was in 2018 with the film The Gatewaywhere she played Samantha Chandler.

As can be seen, she is a young star on the rise and we will see if by chance the indications that exist really point to her participation in the series of The Last of Us.

In addition to The Last of Us We have more series information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.