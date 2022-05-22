According to a new report, the The Last of Us on HBO will present flashbacks not present in the original work And will show the public Ellie’s mother.

HBO is working on the live action serial adaptation of The Last of Us with video game franchise co-creator Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.

The Last of Us is one of the most beloved PlayStation franchises, and both games were praised by critics for cinematic storytelling, multifaceted characters and intense and brutal gameplay. Even if the information released so far is quite sparse, the various photos taken on the set show that the TV series of The Last of Us Sara a rather faithful adaptation of the beloved game of Naughty Dog.

That said, the HBO show will reportedly make some tweaks to the narrative framework. According to insider ViewerAnon, The Last of Us will have flashback scenes that weren’t present in the two games released so far. Some of these flashbacks they should include Ellie’s motherAnna, who was never shown in the original game.

Who wants a scoop? People have known from set pictures that HBO’s THE LAST OF US will feature flashbacks not seen in the game, but I’ve also heard Ellie’s mom will appear. – ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) May 21, 2022

Obviously there is nothing official, in the current state of things, and what is written in this news is the result of an indiscretion. As for the little official information released so far, since production on the show began, fans have only been able to see the actors in their respective roles. in a photo from the set starring Joel’s entire family.

The first season should focus mainly on faithfully reproducing the “philosophical foundations of history “, which according to Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann was the most important thing to do. The pilot episode will be directed by Kantemir Balagov, while other directors such as Ali Abbas and Jasmila Žbanić will deal with other episodes.