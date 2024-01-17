













The Last of Us will not have a spin-off dedicated to Bill and Frank









This news spread certainly quickly and it was thought that a kind of prequel could be made for The Last of Us series, however, the statement by Nick Offerman was meant as a joke, although not everyone took it as such.

Craig Mazin, the co-creator of the series with Neil Druckmann, had to come out to point out that this project was not going to happen and that everyone should understand that it was just a joke.

Of course, Criag Mazin also told Deadline that he was very proud of what they had achieved with the Bill and Frank episode and with everything they achieved. It is worth remembering that this was one of the most controversial episodes of the series dedicated to the Naughty Dog video game.

Source: HBO

The story of Bill and Frank does not develop so much in the video game, however, somehow in the series it had a certainly considerable space and of very high quality by the standards offered by the series available on services such as HBO Max.

When does filming for the second season of The Last of Us begin?

According to the information available, the second season of The Last of Us will begin filming in February. We already know that Kaitlyn Denver will be Abby and Isabela Merced will take the role of Dina.

We will also enjoy the return of Pedro Pascal as Joel and also Bella Ramsay in the role of Ellie. It will be a matter of time before we have more details about the rest of the characters that appeared in the second installment of the video game.

The last of The Last of Us What we have is the remaster of the second installment for the PS5 which fully met the expectations of the press. Now all that's left is what the fans are going to say. Follow the conversation in our Discord.

