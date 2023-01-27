The series “The last of us” broke records on HBO Max and exceeded fan expectations. Its success is undeniable and the showrunners are ready to expand the story with many more chapters.

The Serie “The last of us” proved that good video game adaptations are possible. Its premiere on HBO Max was a complete success thanks to the survival story starring Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Even more surprising, the production has already confirmed that it will have a second season with only two episodes aired.

“Craig and Neil (…) have defined a genre with their masterful first season. After pulling off this unforgettable delivery, I can’t wait to see this team eclipse themselves again with Season 2,” said HBO Vice President of Programming Francesca Orsi. .

The series showed us the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be the key to curing a deadly pandemic. The first was hired to escort the 14-year-old girl out of a quarantine zone.

Given that only two of its nine chapters have been broadcast, it is too early to test the plot of the second season. However, the synopsis of the second video game could be taken as a basis, which will also serve as an inspiration for the creators of the series.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are the protagonists of “The last of us”. Photo: HBO Max

In the second game of “The last of us”, Joel and Ellie have settled in a community in Jackson. The youngest has a group of friends and even a first love, with which we discover that she is a lesbian, while her eldest dies leaving her an orphan for the second time.