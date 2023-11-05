













The Last of Us will have multiplayer, but wait another while | TierraGamer: news and entertainment in one place









But the way he shared said information was a bit strange. What happens is that the topic came up while she shared on Twitter that she is playing Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Agarwal, who has the account @vinixkun, first said ‘I did it! Wow, that was tough, easily over 300 Marios killed in the process’. At first glance this has nothing to do with the multiplayer title of The Last of Us.

We recommend: The Last of Us: Second season would begin production at the beginning of 2024.

But later this game director highlighted ‘and for this message to live in peace… yes, I’m still working on that game’. Obviously, these statements caused more than one to ask her what she was talking about.

Fountain: NaughtyDog.

The main suspect is the multiplayer title based on The Last of Us. But Vinit Agarwal did not fully clarify what she was referring to. What is true is that this is a way to know that this project is still alive.

The team in charge must take their time. What Agarwal mentioned on Twitter is in relation to the Special Worlds of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which have a great level of challenge. It seems like he has time to play.

I did it! Wow that was hard, easily 300+ Marios dead in the process. And so this tweet can live on in peace… yes, I’m still working on that game. pic.twitter.com/a5Avx9Xl8H — Vinit Agarwal (@vinixkun) November 4, 2023

Naughty Dog, at the beginning of 2023, shared an update about the multiplayer game of The Last of Us. On that occasion he commented that the best thing he could do regarding this title is ‘give more time’.

On that occasion he also said that a new experience focused on a single player is currently in development.

Fountain: NaughtyDog.

Originally multiplayer would be part of the second installment of the series but in 2019 it decided to be handled separately.

Apart from The Last of Us We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 20 times, 4 visits today)