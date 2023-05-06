













There are four video games that will join the World Video Game Hall of Fame. The new additions are: The Last of Us, WiiSports, Barbie Fashion Designer and Computer Space. These will be the first of a planned expansion for the exhibition of this organization.

Copies of these four video games will be boxed and put on display at The Strong National Museum. There, attendees will be able to see them in detail and will be able to read why they were considered such influential video games that they had to be in the collection.

It should be noted that people can apply for their favorite video game to be added to the World Video Game Hall of Fame. Of course, its addition will depend on an evaluation by industry experts. What game do you think deserves to be here?

What is the World Video Game Hall of Fame?

World Video Game Hall of Fame is an organization started in 2015 to celebrate the world of video games. The collection is comprised of titles that were popular for a long period or were highly influential.

Source: World Video Game Hall of Fame

Each year they introduce four new titles to their growing collection. They currently have games on display like Doom, Super Mario Bros., Pac Man, Mortal Kombat and Minecraft. If you are interested in visiting this collection, you will have to go to The Strong National Museum located in New York City. They would like to go?

