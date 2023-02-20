The sixth episode of The Last of Us introduced us to one of the biggest moments in Joel and Ellie’s story. We refer to the moment where Joel is contemplating leaving her so that Tommy is the one who takes her with the Fireflies. However there is an important change regarding the game.

In the series Joel admits that he does not feel ready to complete this journey due to various factors related to his life. From his physical weakness, to deafness problems and an apparent heart condition. This is quite different from the situation in the game, where Joel seems like a nearly unstoppable man. Here we try to explain why this change was made.

Did The Last of Us series nerf Joel?

The answer to this question is a resounding yes and we have already seen this from previous episodes. Joel mentions the situations with the watchdog and the boy who attacked him in Kansas City. However, from Boston we saw that this Joel is very different from the one in the game.

Inside the virtual world of The Last of UsJoel can take out groups of infected and survivors without much hassle. He even has the ability to focus his ear to determine where they are. Not to mention enormous physical strength to kill anyone with a few hits.

The Joel of the series had enormous problems facing only a couple of clickers. At the time of using a sniper rifle to protect Ellie, he was very desperate and missed several shots. In addition to the fact that in the presence of the fatty in episode 5, he just ran away instead of facing him.

His conversation with Tommy in the most recent episode of The Last of Us only confirmed the reasons for this. Thirty years of survival have already taken their toll on his body. His deafness is evidently due to so many shots and confrontations, while his other conditions are natural due to age. Why did the series producers decide this?

Joel’s nerf has an explanation

In several interviews the producers of The Last of Us They talked about the changes that this adaptation would have. Joel’s feats were brought up several times, as they considered everything he could do a bit unreal. For the realism they wanted on television, several things had to be changed.

His main reasoning for these changes was Joel’s age. Both in the series and in the video games, he is close to turning sixty years old. Most people this age are not in the physical condition to face survivors and infected left and right. Much less after having been walking hundreds of kilometers with few power sources.

In the video game, player interaction is necessary for the plot to take its course. This causes developers to come up with different matchups and gameplay elements. Otherwise, many could get bored and leave this trip unfinished.

However television presents a completely different opportunity that the producers of The Last of Us took advantage of. Joel is no longer an unstoppable killing machine, but he can still be quite scary to those who meet him. In addition to the fact that he entails a narrative improvement in terms of his character.

Is this Joel change negative for The Last of Us series?

Although it is perhaps one of the most notorious changes in terms of the video game, we consider that it is also one of the best. Mainly because it lets us meet a much more humane and empathetic Joel from the beginning.. She is no longer just a person who has grown rude over the years and doesn’t want to be around anyone again. Now he is a character with fears who does not know if he is the one to complete this mission.

This change is also more favorable for the action in the series of The Last of Us. These Joel weaknesses make his matchups even more exciting and uncertain. At the time we didn’t know how he was going to get away with fighting him so it was more satisfying when he did.

Also, despite the nerf, everything we love about the character and his odyssey with Ellie is still there. We just don’t have it matchup to matchup anymore, which leaves us to just enjoy the story. Of course, those who prefer to see it in its most violent and tireless glory can return to the video game at any time. What do you think about Joel’s nerf?

