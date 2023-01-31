The third episode of The Last of Us It is one of the most discussed topics of recent days. In a series that was staying pretty faithful to the original plot, an episode came along that almost completely changed an arc. However, and despite the large deviation, the result was quite positive.

Several specialized sites, as well as a good part of the public, applaud this episode as one of the best so far. Which contrasts with the reception of other adaptations and the changes they have made. Why is this? Here I will answer it.

The Last of Us keeps the basics intact

The story that the third episode of The Last of Us it’s just an expansion of something that was already in the game. Those who played it will remember that in Bill’s parts, he mentions that he had a partner named Frank. He even describes him as someone he cared about. Not to mention, we found some notes denoting the romantic nature of their relationship.

What the series did was simply take the gist of Bill’s arc and took the opportunity to give it a deeper background. Ultimately Bill’s inclusion in Joel and Ellie’s story is the same. Give them a means to further their mission and serve as a warning of the importance of having someone to care for and love.

Source: HBO

The main difference is that The Last of Us from HBO decided to turn the story of Bill and Frank into a love story. They also did this in a well-directed episode, written to move and masterfully acted. Which makes it an example of an excellent adaptation.

In the transition from video games to TV it is essential to create some changes. Watching Joel and Ellie face off against hordes of infected for an hour in Bill’s company wouldn’t have the same effect.. I would even go so far as to say that those who are now complaining about the change would not be happy with an episode of pure action. Because we must not forget that, although there is action, TLOU is not a game that belongs to this genre.

The change between media always entails alterations

So far it’s pretty hard to find an adaptation that keeps everything exactly the same. Each medium: comics, books, series, video games and movies have their own way of working. Videogames have an interactivity that causes players to ‘find’ more parts of their story, while cinema and TV are passive media. Spectators are just that, witnesses of what happens on the screen.

This inevitably causes changes to the way the story is presented, but it also opens up other opportunities. Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, producers of The Last of Us, are perfectly aware of this. That’s why they decided to take the opportunity to delve into Bill’s story.

According to them, there was a moment where they wanted to keep everything the same, including the fight with the bloater. Those moments were exciting for the players because they were in Joel’s shoes. But the television allowed them an hour to tell something else, while keeping Bill’s role intact and taking us into a character whose story was left open-ended in the game. Without altering what is established, or laying the foundations for a totally different path for how the story will progress.

Nor can we forget that Neil Druckmann is also one of the creators of the video game. He was present throughout the process of creating the series of The Last of Us and took care that the changes felt organic. This is a factor that other adaptations have not taken as much into account. What resident Evil and the first movie Mario, which practically only took the name of the original work. Fortunately, we have already seen other series that follow a similar path.

The Last of Us is not the first to make changes that favor

Due to the popularity of The Last of Us, it is the one we are talking about now, but we cannot leave other adaptations behind. Arcane, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Castlevania come to mind. What they have in common is that they are series based on video games, which respect the original material. Besides that its changes feel according to the canon.

The change in media should serve as a catalyst to explore things that the video game couldn’t. castlevania it was a small-bit game with some history in its manual, but the series expanded on all of this in epic fashion. Arcane It gave us some pretty deep background for a lot of the heroes we used in the game, and it was also supported by Riot Games. Finally Cyberpunk: Edgerunners told a story totally alien to V and Johnny Silverhand, but it introduced us to other facets of this futuristic universe.

Source: Netflix

A good adaptation should aspire to be like these examples. A production that maintains the elemental while presenting new things that justify its existence and adapt to its new environment. What sense would an exact copy of the events we played 10 years ago have? In that case it would be better to play the original one more time.

