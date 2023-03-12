All good things come to an end and that is the case of the television series The Last of Us from HBO, whose episode 9, which is the last, will air this weekend. As scheduled, it will be at 9:00 pm EST on Sunday, March 12.

That will be at 6:00 pm PT. What about central Mexico? Based on the time difference it will be at 8:00 pm So the best thing is to record it in your mind or write it down so you don’t forget it.

episode 9 of The Last of Us has the title of ‘Look For The Light’ and at the moment it does not have an official translation. For what has been announced, it will last 43 minutes.

It will end a little before the 95th edition of the Oscars begins, so it will be at the maximum audience time.

It is for what can be expected to break records in terms of ratings. This will be the end of one of the best series of this year.

Fountain: HBO.

Best of all, despite the outcome of the second season of The Last of Us is already confirmed. This sequel will be based on the second video game in the franchise, The Last of Us Part II.

However, this continuation does not yet have a release date or window. It is also not known when the filming of the next episodes will begin. In this sense, the only thing that can be done is to wait for an announcement from HBO.

Who are behind episode 9 of The Last of Us?

The direction of episode 9 of The Last of Us fell to director Ali Abbasi, while the script was the responsibility of Craig Mazin, known for his work with Chernobyland Neil Druckmann, responsible for the video game series of The Last of Us.

Likewise, Druckmann, one of the main designers at Naughty Dog, had a lot to do with the saga of Uncharted. In the case of Abassi, he also directed the eighth episode of the program.

Ali Abassi is a filmmaker of Iranian origin and is known for his work with the films of Shelly (2016), Border (2018) and holy spider (2022). All these tapes have received acclaim from specialized critics.

So it can be expected that the last episode of The Last of Us closing with a flourish this stage of the series. But to get rid of all doubts, it is best to wait for it to have its premiere. It is a matter of waiting a few hours.

In addition to The Last of Us We have more series information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.