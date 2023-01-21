The Serie “The last of us” showed that good video game adaptations are possible, after its successful premiere on HBO Max. Its first chapter was full of terrifying moments due to the zombie invasion and intense by the necessity of the protagonists (Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal) surviving.

we also met Mercy, the Adlers’ dog and the first to notice that something was wrong with the grandmother of the family. When the outbreak of infected began, the dog escaped in an unknown direction and Sarah discovered the owner eating her own daughter.

Mercy’s escape. Photo: HBO

What happened to Mercy in the video game?

In the game, Sarah is looking around the house at night for her father and hears Mercy barking outside. Her moans are intense until then only squeals of pain are heard and finally nothing else is perceived, which made it clear that her dog was devoured.

Minutes later Jimmy Cooper, one of Joel’s neighbors, turns up infected in a wild state. Because of this, fans take it for granted that he was the one who attacked the dog.

“The last of us”: what is it about and where to see it?

After 20 years of the destruction of modern civilization, survivor Joel must rescue young Ellie from an oppressive quarantine zone. Together they cross the United States helping each other to survive.

The series will have a total of 9 chapters and can be seen on the HBO Max streaming platform.