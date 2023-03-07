This March 12, the HBO series inspired by The Last of Us will come to an end. After nine episodes that have remained quite faithful to the game, we will have to say goodbye to Joel and Ellie. At least until the arrival of its second season, which has already been confirmed.

Although all the episodes have kept their plot similar to the video game, they have also given us some changes. For this reason, we began to think about what is most likely to happen when we are witnessing its season finale. Here we share our predictions.

1.- The Last of Us will show us why Ellie is immune

One of the most important plot points of The Last of Us is that Ellie can not be infected by Cordyceps. Although we know this, the reason for this has never been shown or explained. However, we believe that the series will show it in its last episode.

For some time it was revealed that one of the episodes of the series would introduce us to Ellie’s mother: Anna. Now that it’s confirmed that the ninth episode will be when we meet her, we came up with an idea. She was bitten just before Ellie was born and we will see it on screen.

Source: HBO

A clip of a few seconds from the ninth episode shows an infected running towards Anna. Perhaps being bitten while pregnant caused Ellie to develop a special resistance against Cordyceps. We’ll see if the last episode of The Last of Us confirms our suspicion.

2.- Abby will be introduced from this season finale

We know that The Last of Us it was renewed for a second season that will adapt the events of the second game. For this reason we believe that the producers of the series will take the opportunity to give us a little nod to Abby. That is if they do not decide to present it fully in this episode.

This theory doesn’t sound so far-fetched if we take into account the events of episode 6 in Tommy’s town. This one had several nods to the sequel, including the appearance of Shimmer and who many believe was Dina. Perhaps something similar awaits us in the season finale.

Source: Naughty Dog

Taking into account the importance of Abby in The Last of Us Part IIWe would not be surprised if this were the case. It would also save the producers a bit of explaining time for when the second season arrives. So the audience would already have an idea of ​​why he hates Joel so much.

3.- The ending of The Last of Us could be changed

During an interview, actress Bella Ramsey said that the ending of The Last of Us would be “massively divisive.” This made us think that perhaps they made a radical change in terms of the conclusion. In this way they would take even those who experienced the story 10 years ago by surprise.

There are many things that we can think of that could happen. One is that Ellie might find out about Joel’s killing, which would create a very big rift between them. This sounds somewhat likely, since like with Abby they could save time in season two.

Source: HBO

Another possible change of the end of The Last of Us is that they show us an even more bloodthirsty Joel. In the video game he had some provocation to start his killing spree at the hospital. But perhaps the series will choose to show him as a more violent being who does not want to leave any witness to what happened. This would create even more separation between him and Ellie, while also giving us more empathy for Abby’s character.

4.- It will be a bit rushed ending

A few days ago it was revealed that the last episode of The Last of Us it would be one of the shortest of the season. Its duration of 45 minutes counting credits does not seem the right one to close everything properly. Especially knowing that they will add the story of Ellie’s mother.

Source: Naughty Dog

We hope we are wrong on this, but we believe it is the most likely forecast to come to pass. Perhaps this is what Bella Ramsey was referring to with the split ending. Some viewers may be happy while others are left wanting more. What forecasts do you have about this season finale?

