Despite how accessible streaming platforms have become worldwide, piracy is still a fairly strong business. In this way, the 10 most pirated series of 2023 were recently announced, where we find The Last of Us by HBO in the number one position.

According to Torrentfreak, The Last of Us was the most pirated series of 2023thus surpassing productions such as the second season of LOKI, Ahsoka, Ted Lasso, and many more. This is the list of the most pirated productions of the year:

–The Last of Us –HBO

–The Mandalorian – Disney+

–Loki – Disney+

–Ahsoka – Disney+

–Secret Invasion – Disney+

–Silo –AppleTV

–Monarch: Legacy of Monsters –AppleTV

–Tulsa King –Paramount+

–Gene V –Amazon Prime

–Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

For years, game of Thrones was at the top of this list, but after its disappointing ending, productions like WandaVision and The Mandalorain They were able to take the first place in 2020 and 2021 respectively. However, with the premiere of House of the Dragon in 2022 and The Last of Us, HBO productions have managed to regain their crown.

With the second season of House of the Dragon planned to hit the market next year, The adaptation of A Dance with Dragons is likely to be the most pirated series of 2024. Regarding the second season of The Last of Usalthough at the moment we do not know when this work will be available, it will surely cause more and more people to see it, whether through legal services or not.

On related topics, this would be the one in which the second season of The Last of Us. Likewise, it seems that there is already an actress to play Abby in this series.

Editor's Note:

Although piracy continues to be a way of consuming series and movies for many people, I prefer to pay for the convenience and simplicity of simply opening an application and watching a production immediately, without the need to face possible viruses and endless advertisements.

Via: Torrentfreak