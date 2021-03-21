HBO’s adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us will at times “deviate greatly” from the game, according to executive producer and game creator, Neil Druckmann.

In an interview with IGN, Druckmann confirmed that while some of the dialogue will be lifted directly from the first game, it was more important to secure “the philosophical underpinnings of the story” than worry about details such as “should [a character] wear the same plaid shirt or the same red shirt “.

“That’s way less important to us than getting the core of who these people are and the core of their journey,” he said.

“Things sometimes stay pretty close. It’s funny to see my dialogue there from the games in HBO scripts,” Druckmann added. “And sometimes they deviate greatly to much better effect because we are dealing with a different medium.

“For example, in the game, there’s so much action you have to have to train the player about mechanics. You have to have more violence and more spectacle to some degree than you would need on a TV show because you don’t need to train people on how to use a gun. So that’s something that’s been really different, and HBO’s been great in pushing us to move away from hardcore action and focus more on the drama of the character.

“Some of my favorite episodes so far have deviated greatly from the story, and I can’t wait for people to see them.”

Druckmann also confirmed that prosthetic tests are currently underway for the Clicker, and his first glimpse of it was “awesome”.

“It’s so rad to see this thing come to physical life,” he said.

ICYMI, Pedro Pascal will play Joel and Bella Ramsey will play Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us show.

Pascal, who played Oberyn Martell in HBO’s Game of Thrones and the title character in Disney’s The Mandalorian, stars as “hardened survivor” Joel in the series, which takes place 20 years after civilization has been destroyed. Continuing the HBO / Game of Thrones connection, Bella Ramsey, who played Lyanna Mormont in the show, will portray Ellie.

Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin is penning the script and executive producing alongside Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann. Kantemir Balagov will direct the pilot.

The Uncharted movie and The Last of Us TV show are “just the beginning” of Sony’s PlayStation push beyond games, the company recently said.