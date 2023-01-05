The director of The Last of UsNeil Druckmann, stated that the story of HBO TV series he won’t risk doing what he did Game of thronesthat is, to diverge from the plot imagined by its original author.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Druckmann said he was confident the HBO series The Last of Us he won’t make the same mistakes and consequently there will be no controversy similar to that of Game of Thrones. Despite being a very popular TV show overall, it is commonly believed that the quality of the narration of the series based on Martin’s novels began to decline starting from the fifth season, when significant changes were made compared to the books.

Druckmann, for his part, does not think that The Last of Us series risks falling into the same trap because “we have no plans to tell other stories besides the adaptation of games. We won’t run into the same problem as Game of Thrones, as Part II doesn’t end on a cliffhanger.”

Obviously it will also be necessary to understand exactly how the video game series will continue. Given the success of the saga, the arrival of another single player game that carries on the narrative and therefore gives new foundations for further seasons could seem obvious.

Of course, for HBO it is a big project as the budget exceeds that of the first five seasons of Game of Thrones.