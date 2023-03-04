As indicated by the actress Bella Ramseywho plays Ellie in The Last of Us TV seriesthe season 1 finale will generate a strong reaction among viewers, who will likely react differently to one another.

Ramsey revealed to Vogue that theepisode 9 it will be pretty brutal. Reflecting on filming the episode, she said it was “exhausting” because the scenes she had to shoot “broke” her.

“It’s going to divide people massively – massively!” Ramsey remarked when asked how she thinks viewers will react to the finale. She understandably said no more, but Ramsey revealed that filming the final moments of The Last of Us Season 1 was her among his favorite days on set. “It sounds like a really masochistic thing, but it’s the scenes that break me that I love the most, in a way,” she added.

We remember that The Last of Us Season 1 consists of nine episodes. Episode 8 “When We Are in Need” airs this Sunday (March 5) and the finale airs a week later on March 12.

Who played the video games knows how the story of The Last of Us Part 1 ends: we don’t know if the series finale will be faithful to the game, but based on what we have seen so far and considering how important it is for the sequel, we really believe that there will be no upheavals.

We don’t want to make spoilers, but also the ending of the game has divided the fans and therefore we assume that the situation will be the same for the series, as Ramsey says.

Speaking instead of the second season, The Last Of Us Part 2 has useful content for more than one season of a TV series, for the director.