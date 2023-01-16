The first episode from the TV series Of The Last of Us is available from today, 16 January 2023, also in Italythrough NOW TV and Sky, first simultaneously with the broadcast in the USA and then subtitled in Italian, to then also receive the dubbing in our language later.

In summary, the first episode of The Last of Us is available from today, January 16, on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV: at 3 in the morning it was broadcast simultaneously with the US edition and in the original language, while for tonight at 21:15 the arrival of the English version is expected but with Italian subtitles.

Subsequently, from 23 January 2023 the series will also begin to be available with Italian language dubbing. All the episodes will be made available on demand on the two services (in satellite transmission or in internet streaming) with the introduction of the subsequent ones on a weekly basis.

The TV series of The Last of Us seems to have become the new mass phenomenon, considering that it is also talked about in environments that are normally quite distant from the videogame field. HBO’s reinterpretation has conquered everyone, with positive opinions and votes from the international press for the series. To get to know her better, we refer you to our spoiler-free review of the HBO series, published last week on these pages.