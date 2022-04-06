The Last of Uslegendary title released for PlayStation 3 in 2013, it will soon have a television adaptation, specifically a TV series, and a leak has come from this which, we are sure, will make the fans of this wonderful and famous saga happy.

In the past few hours, on Twitter, an image appeared that portrayed a laundromat with a smashed glass. Image, in fact, leaked from the place where they are shooting the series that will be released on HBO Max. And it is an image that evokes splendid memories in the fans of this series.

The scene, in fact, sees Joel and Ellie as protagonists. The two are ambushed while driving a truck. This very dangerous situation forces Joel to crash into the unfortunate laundromat. The rest is history.

“I didn’t get a video unfortunately but they just filmed a scene of a truck crashing into the laundromat” 📸 u / atmosphericentry #TheLastofUs pic.twitter.com/VjrfLBtTm2 – The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) April 5, 2022

Thanks to this leak we can, at least, assume that we will have this wonderful sequence within the tv series dedicated to The Last of Us. And this also offers us a couple of more reflections. Meanwhile, a choice of this type would confirm the will of HBO to return an extremely faithful adaptation to the fans and to focus on profound respect for the mother work.

And this is, without a doubt, good news as the choice to set the events we knew and appreciated in the title ten years earlier made more than one nose turn up. Of course, we are in the field of mere speculation, but knowing that HBO is working respecting the original work is undoubtedly important.

We just have to wait for news on this highly anticipated series. In the meantime, we still don’t know when it will be released, we only know that filming started last year and that originally it was scheduled for release this year..

A few weeks ago, however, Casey BloysHBO Max Content Manager, said it is impossible for the series to be ready for this year but which, more likely, would have seen the light in 2023.