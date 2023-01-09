There TV series Of The Last of Us will remain rather faithful to the video game but will also contain elements of variation, among which a particular one is represented by the way in which the Cordyceps infection spreads throughout the world, which will not be through sporesas we have seen, but through a different system.

As we have reported in recent days, the spores will not spread the infection, because this solution would have led to difficulties in the scenic representation of the television series, with the need to make the actors wear gas masks. The infection will then spread through tendrils or filamentsapparently something capable of creating “an interconnected network” and spreading the parasitic fungus around the world quickly.

It is not yet clear how this is structured and staged, since more precise explanations have not arrived from the authors. Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, interviewed by Collider, talked about the way the series tries to stage the pandemictrying to take into account how the public is now aware of how certain events work.

Apparently, the infection underlying the story of The Last of Us is something that happens quickly but that is not totally unexpected, because it is something that has been feared for some time, at least in the world staged in the series. The idea of ​​exploiting these “tendrils”, which can be translated as “tendrils, filaments” or even “tentacles”also has to do with the idea that the infected can create a kind of interconnected network in this way, involving a kind of unique will of the infected to attack the survivors.

In addition to the issue of gas masks, the idea of ​​spores was also rejected because, according to Mazin, it would make it less likely that various survivors and how they present themselves in the TV series. On the other hand, the idea of ​​”tentacles” or something like that is not entirely foreign to The Last of Us: as also reported in a post on Redditthese made their presence in some preliminary concept art of the game, moreover a reference to these was also found in an unused audio file from the game, as you can hear in the tweet below.

In short, although it appears as a rather different idea from how we are used to seeing the world of The Last of Us, it seems that the authors of the TV series have still tried to find a connection with the source material, going to dig even beyond the definitive form of video games. Just today we saw the Italian commercial of the HBO series, which we remember will go exclusively on Sky and in streaming only on NOW from January 16, 2023 absolutely simultaneously with HBO.