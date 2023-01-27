Also Phil Spencer it was said enthusiastic from the The Last of Us TV series produced by HBOespecially congratulating Neil Druckman and all the team for the excellent work done in the adaptation.

“IS fantastic“said Spencer of the TV series, when asked about the matter in the interview published by IGN. “They have done a great job in adapting a fantastic game to TV and kudos to the team and everyone who worked on it. Obviously, the foundation of it all lies in the work Naughty Dog has done in building the franchise.”

“It’s known that Neil had a role in the game and in the franchise, but to see him apply his creative talents in the TV space, I think it’s a great thing, for him and for the team.” This successful transition from video game development to directing a TV series, however, according to Spencer has a wider and more important meaning for the entire video game industry.

“From an industry point of view – and perhaps not everyone will agree with me – I often believe that we look at other media with a little envy, as if we were in a different territory within gaming and outside of others, perhaps of minor importance in some way. It’s not something I feel myself, but I seem to feel this feeling.”

The success of The Last of Us on TV can help overcome this feeling: “The fact that they took one of the major creators from our industry and this still had success in creating a product in another mediumI think it also demonstrates that in the gaming landscape there are great storytellers and fantastic creatives across all teams.”

Just today, we saw that The Last of Us has been confirmed for a Season 2 by HBO.