The Last of Usthe HBO TV series, has finally reached its final episode last weekend, with this one possibly containing some references to The Last of Us 2, especially regarding the presence of a certain key character of the second chapter.

The question obviously contains some spoilers so if you don’t want advances, avoid reading the following, since it concerns the contents of Episode 9 of The Last of Us.

The character in question would be Abbyantagonist and co-protagonist of The Last of Us 2, to which the episode would refer in at least two elements: the first is a sort of easter egg, which sees the actress Laura Bailey, voice actress of the character in the game, at the interior of the episode of the TV series.

It is one of the nurses who are present in the hospital during the final part of the episode, with the assault of Joel: the actress is shown with a mask and seems to be a simple cameo like there have been others during the series .

The other issue is more particular: as you can see in the tweet below, in a moment of the episode a mysterious figure appears inside the hospital, which according to some would be Abby.

It’s just a conjecture, because it’s practically impossible to see someone specific in the shadows running in the foreground, fleeing Joel’s fury, but there would be one detail that is quite evident: the long braid that can be seen moving as the character runs away.

On the other hand, considering Abby’s connection with the hospital episode also in the video game, her presence could not be excluded, therefore it is possible that this too is an easter egg wanted by the authors. Meanwhile, it has emerged that Season 2 probably won’t be enough to cover all of Part 2.