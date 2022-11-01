There The Last of Us TV series could arrive earlier than expected, to look at the possible release date which emerged, perhaps by mistake, onofficial HBO app and reporting January 15, 2023 for what appears to be the debut of television production.

Several Twitter accounts are relaunching the information based on what emerged from the app in question, complete with a visible screenshot, as shown below. However, the question appears rather dubious, not only because it would be a date perhaps closer than expected, but also because the title concerns a “Sneak Peek” and in the reported text we read “A ‘preview of the post-apocalyptic drama series based on the award-winning video game series “.

It therefore seems to be a sort of special or preview rather than the launch of the actual TV series. However, there are also a couple of other interesting aspects to consider: the expected release period for the HBO series of The Last of Us is actually theearly 2023therefore, the month of January is still a possible window for this, but not only.

Based on unspecified “internal sources” contacted by VGC, it appears that theofficial announcement on the release date of The Last of Us TV series is scheduled for this week, which could position the launch not too far from now and could justify the release of information ahead of time in these hours.

To learn more about the new HBO production in collaboration with PlayStation, which also sees Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann among the main authors, we refer to our video on the actors chosen by the television network.