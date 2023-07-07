The problems of AI

In the future, will we be able to choose to modify the protagonists of video games in real time?

In the future, thanks to artificial intelligence, will we be able to choose which actors to include in films? How will the latter regulate themselves regarding the copyright? Will they also be usable for operations like this, in which Elliot Page was practically forced to return to a female role, even after the gender transition, moreover with his dead name in plain sight?

These are complex issues that will certainly need to be debated, because they open the door to many possibilities, but also to heinous abuses like this, which lack more respect to the original actors and their art, who see themselves dispossessed of their bodies without consent.