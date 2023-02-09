The TV series of The Last of Us it is much loved, but like any successful product it attracts detractors, who often criticize content and actors for the silliest of reasons. An example is what happened a Melanie Lynskeywho was attacked via Twitter for her appearance by Adrianne Curry, winner of the inaugural America’s Next Top Model (2003).

Precisely, according to Curry, Lynskey is not muscular enough for her character and has shown an image of the woman as a reference that you can see just below. However, Lynskey was quick to respond by stating that the photograph does not come from The Last of Us but from a cover shoot for InStyle magazine. Additionally, she also mentioned that her character doesn’t need to be muscular, just smart. If her character needs muscle, she can call her “henchmen,” Lynskey says.

Recall that the character (not present in the game but created specifically for The Last of Us TV series) is in charge of planning and executing the overthrow of the US government agency FEDRA and what the actress said is absolutely true. Just because The Last of Us is set in a post-apocalyptic world doesn’t mean that every person has to be muscular and athletic to survive.

“Her voice is too shrill. Her voice is too quiet. She pays too much attention to her looks. She doesn’t pay enough attention to her looks. She’s too angry. She’s not angry enough,” Lynskey said. “I was excited to play a woman who, in a desperate and tragic moment, threw herself into a role that she never planned to have and that no one else planned to have, and then she really got to do something.” .

She added: “I wanted her to look like a woman who always needs to have a notebook with her. I wanted her to be feminine, have a sweet voice and all the things that are referred to as a symbol of ‘weakness’. Because Honestly, to hell with this mentality.”

Criticisms aside, The Last of Us TV series is a success: the fourth episode attracts even more viewers than the previous ones.