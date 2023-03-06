Among the reasons why Troy Baker is remembered there is certainly having given voice to the character of Joel in the video game of The Last of Us. Repeatedly declared himself a big fan of the franchise now that in HBO extension the television series inspired by the game is in production we are pretty sure that the voice actor would have liked to be able to enjoy it away from the set but, having received the call for the role of Jamescould not refuse.

So here the actor found himself working once again for the work of Naughty Dog but this time in a rather different part and reality. Wondering what it’s like to live such an experience is completely natural and, thanks to a recent interview by Polygon we can finally hear it narrated by those who are experiencing it as a protagonist. Troy Baker seems to have a high opinion of Pedro Pascal and he seems to be quite satisfied with the performance that the actor is giving to his old character.

As far as James is concerned, however, the voice actor seems somewhat fascinated; in a world that seems to have lost hope, his character is the one who has the task of awakening in others what remains of that feeling that has now apparently vanished. The actor seems very curious about how he will gradually develop the character of James and we can’t wait to follow him along this path.