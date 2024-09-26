Today is The Last of Us day, and in honor of the occasion Naughty Dog and HBO have released another trailer for the second season of its acclaimed TV adaptation.

As with our brief teaser from August, today’s trailer once again starts with Catherine O’Hara’s still to be named character chatting with Pedro Pascal’s Joel, before cutting to scenes of his life in Jackson with Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey), and more from cast members including Isabela Merced’s Dina, Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby and Young Mazino’s Jesse.

I won’t lie, the trailer is great, and I can’t wait to see more when the second season makes its debut next year. You can check it out for yourself below.

The Last of Us Season 2 | The Last of Us Day Official TeaserWatch on YouTube

This story is developing.