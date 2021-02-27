By now, it is known that the actor Pedro Pascal will play Joel Y Bella Ramsey to Ellie in the television series of The last of us for HBO Max.

The program is currently in the early stages of production. In light of that, many fans, some more talented than others, have imagined what these artists characterized as these characters would look like.

But what we bring you now falls into a somewhat different category.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey incarnated as Joel and Ellie

What happens is that the people behind the channel Stryder HD in Youtube shared a very special video.

This one takes cutscenes from the game, and using technology deepfake (ultra-false), joined the faces of Pascal Y Ramsey with the bodies of Joel Y Ellie, respectively.

It is the same technique that was used to replace the faces of Christopher Lloyd Y Michael J. Fox by those of Robert Downey Jr. Y Tom holland in a segment of Back to the Future.

A Marvel artist has already imagined Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us

Obviously, if not they have played The last of us, There are many spoilers in the video. But if they already did, go ahead. As you can see, it is outstanding work.

Those responsible took great care that the lighting coincided, to prevent the expressions used from falling into the false. The attention to detail is something very outstanding. Of course, what will be seen in the series that will come out in HBO Max it will be a better experience for viewers.

The Last of Us is in the early stages of production

You will have a better handling of cameras and photography, and body language will be very present. Also the particular gestures and movements of the faces of Pedro Pascal Y Bella Ramsey will have more meaning.

In short, it will be a much more cinematic experience. However, and as we mentioned before, this video it is a very outstanding work. Over more than six minutes he gives us an idea of ​​what the series would be like.

Now, it should be noted that the adaptation of The last of us It will not be as it is in this television show. What happens is that you plan to add original content.

Especially since there will be much more time to narrate some of the events of the game, and give them a greater background.

It is certainly interesting that Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Naughty dog, The mighty mint Y Word game participate in this attractive project.

