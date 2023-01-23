HBO Max already released the preview of the third episode of The Last of Us which will be available on Sunday, January 29 at 8:00 PM Central Mexico time and will introduce us to Bill’s character.

This character is one of the survivors who will give Joel and Ellie a little hand. For those who don’t remember it in the game, this character lives in Lincoln and his house is full of traps that are designed to stop runners.

During this part it is almost a fact that we will see a better development of Ellie and it will also expand what is the real situation of the path that awaits the protagonists of the series.

Source: HBO Max

Finally, the joke of meeting Bill and Frank is to get the vehicle and from there, to develop the rest of the story as needed. It even seems complicated that they finish the entire history of the game in one season.

When and what time does the third episode of The Last of Us come out on HBO Max?

The third episode of The Last of Us already has a premiere date and it will be on January 29, 2023 through the HBO cable channel signal and also on the HBO Max streaming service starting at 8:00 a.m. pm Central Time.

On the other hand, let’s not rule out the possibility that TNT, Cinemax and Warner Channel will also broadcast the second episode of the series, since they already did the first one and it seems that the result was positive for everyone.

At the moment, HBO and HBO Max is the only medium where it is possible to see the series that has Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay in the leading roles.

Are you up to date with this production?