Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, showrunners of the The Last of Us TV series, recently gave an interview to the New Yorker, talking about some news on the HBO show. Among the various details that emerged was the fact that the TV series will include an infected that has never been seen in games. Also, it talks about how different Joel will be.

The article doesn’t explain why this new type of infected was created, other than that “the script called for it”, but it does state that Mazin enlisted the support of Alex Wang, Naughty Dog VFX Supervisor, to evaluate the results of the last render. Druckmann was concerned that he looked “too cute”, but Mazin assured him that “the creature would look monstrous on screen”. She has been described as female, with dark hair “after years underground”.

Druckmann also revealed that the TV version of Joel in The Last of Us it will be “less resistant”. The game’s version of Joel has seemingly unmatched strength when he takes on any foe in a fist fight (clickers excluded), but Mazin wanted to make it clear how Joel’s life as a mercenary had tested that. Apparently, this Joel doesn’t hear well from the gunshots and suffers from pain in his knees. “I like middle-aged people who look really middle-aged,” Mazin said.

Mazin also made an interesting comparison when speaking of thekilling human enemies in The Last of Us. He explained that when you replay a certain section of the game, everyone who was killed returns and moves in the same order, which makes them look more like obstacles than human beings. “Watching a person die,” Mazin said, “I think should be very different from watching pixels die.” The article adds that “in the series, these encounters will carry greater weight”.

Speaking more generally of the rate of action, the HBO series will have less violence than the video game, according to Neil Druckmann.